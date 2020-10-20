For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  20 Oct 2020 14:37 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Zephyrtone to release first ever English-Hindi fusion song 'Kuch Lamhe'

MUMBAI: Zephyrtone was formed in 2015, youngest-fastest rising electronic act comprising producer and vocalist duo - Sayan and Zephyr.

Sayan’s productions and Zephyr’s voice fuse together to create an exceptional soundscape of originals, covers and remixes. They have performed their unique DJ + Live act at leading venues across Pune, Goa, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kerala, Mumbai, Dubai and more.

In an interview with Tolika Yeptho from Radioandmusic.com, Zephyrtone has given some interesting insights about the song and a wider picture about themselves.

Check the interview below:

What does your upcoming song consist of? Give us a gist of what’s the song's story and idea behind the track?

Our upcoming song is called “Kuch Lamhe” which will be out in November. We’re super excited for this release since we’ve tried something different this time and featured a Hindi vocalist on this record & the fun fact is that we’ve written & composed the Hindi lyrics. It’ll be our first ever English/Hindi fusion song along with an electronic pop vibe.

What is the story of Sayan and Zephyr? How do you both meet? 

We are childhood friends and grew up listening to a lot of pop music. We dreamt of becoming musicians and had it at the back of our minds then put it into action. We started jamming together at a very young age and composed our first ever original music at the age of 17. We released our first EP called “Shooting Stars” and things skyrocketed since then.

Where are your favourite places to perform?

Some of our favourite places to perform are Guwahati, Kerala, Mumbai, Pune, Northeast, Chennai, Dubai etc.

How would you describe your music to people who haven’t heard you before?

We have our own signature sounds and our followers can easily identify it as Zephyrtone’s music. Beautiful Melodies that tickle your senses and take you to the past/future! Our songs are understandable and relatable and we try to keep it as simple as possible. Zephyrtone songs have a chill melodic vibe to lift up anyone’s mood.

Who are you spending your quarantine with?

At the moment both of us are living together with Sayan’s parents in Kolkata.

What are the productive things you learned during the lockdown?

Since live shows and concerts are off, we’ve invested our time in making lots of new content for our YouTube channel like covers of trending songs and obviously been working on our original music too. Also, we’ve been cooking & experimenting in our kitchen! Learned a lot of new recipes!

Upcoming projects?

We are working on our new music, most of them are English-Hindi fusion. Can’t wait for ya’ll to hear them so stay tuned.

Tags
Kuch Lamhe Zephyrtone Sayan Zephyr singer
Related news
Interviews | 19 Oct 2020

Amika Shail admits she moved to Mumbai to be a singer, but acting drew towards her

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Amika Shail from Uttarpara, who had her first brush with the entertainment industry at the age of 9 when she participated in Little Champs. She has recently worked in Akshay Kumar starring “Laxmmi Bomb” which will have its OTT release on Disney +Hotstar.

read more
Interviews | 14 Oct 2020

Rohan Solomon's 'Without A Trace' is a power ballad with an acoustic organic vibe

Aftersharing his single like “Keep Holding On” and “Victoria’s Secret”, singer-songwriter Rohan Solomon is back with the next single “Without A Trace” giving a power ballad with an acoustic and organic vibe.

read more
Interviews | 17 Sep 2020

Mukhtar Shah: Mukesh Mathur's voice inspired me, as it conveyed depth of emotion through melancholic lyrics

MUMBAI: Ahmedabad-based international artist-vocalist Mukhtar Shah who started singing at a young age and was inspired by Mukesh Mathur(one of the most acclaimed playback singer of the Hindi film industry) due to a soulful voice that aptly conveys pain.

read more
Interviews | 27 Jul 2019

Non-film music is embracing different sounds, trying new ideas; Bollywood is about balancing a song with film scenes: Denny

With his breakthrough as a songwriter in 2014 with superhit song, Prehistoric Love with Neda, music composer Denny has come a long way. Hailing from Australia, he is also a singer, composer and DJ, who is now based in Mumbai.

read more
Interviews | 27 Jul 2019

Gaurav Sharma calls music 'meditation' wants to playback for Shah Rukh Khan

A well known versatile singer, actor, a composer with an experience of over ten years in the industry, Gaurav Sharma is also a Radio Jockey at All India Radio with his own exclusive celebrity talk show.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more

News
BARC to pause audience estimates (Ratings) of news channels

MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more

News
This global Handwashing Day, BIG FM raises awareness on the importance of personal hygiene and care

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to pioneer initiativesread more

News
Google shuts down Play Music store worldwide

MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group