Oum Pradutt talks about 'Love 2 Humanity' to raise funds and support folk artists of Zariya foundation

MUMBAI: Oum Pradutt, Founder and Managing Director of Phase 1 Events and Experiences initiated a Love 2 Humanity on Sunday, 31st May 2020, a virtual entertainment experience that aims to raise funds and support the folk artists of Zariya foundation.

The global broadcast is a not-for-profit experience, it features some of India’s most inspiring artists and personalities including Sudha Murthy, Latha Rajnikanth, Salim Merchant, Kailash Kher, Terence Lewis, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Nikhil Chinapa, Javed Ali, Kubbra Sait, Danish Sait and Raghu Dixit amongst others.

In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.com, Oum Pradutt shares the purpose behind the project and unveils future projects with musicians.

What is Love 2 Humanity?

The first edition of Love 2 Humanity that went live yesterday is a virtual concert and music-relief project, a message of love and hope dedicated from India to the world. The global spectacle brought together some of India’s most popular artists, personalities and change makers in an endeavour to spread inspiration for life post lockdown and support the folk artists of Zariya foundation.

What is your vision/ purpose behind this?

We are beginning to foresee a future where we return to a different normal. People everywhere are uncertain and looking for ways to be inspired and hopeful about the future. This initiative of ours was to help people around the world stay strong, positive and embrace the changes ahead of us through the life-affirming power of music, stories and conversation.

What made you think of bringing all these artists together?

People have always turned to music and inspiring role models in times of great crisis, for centuries and from the times of the great world wars. We saw this beautifully demonstrate itself even during this particular global crisis. There have been so many moving, faith-restoring and truly ingenious apartment block sing-alongs, balcony duos, neighbourhood operas and virtual concerts, and it gave people the strength, hope and good cheer to go on. There is really no greater unifying and more inspiring force than music, in a time when we’re feeling less in control and isolated from another. It gives people a sense of belonging, lifts community spirits and reminds people to look after each other. There can never be enough of spreading love, hope and inspiration in these times and this was our labour of love dedicated to the world along with some of India’s best artists, personalities and visionaries.

Any future projects with artists and musicians?

Love 2 Humanity is our very first digital intellectual property that will continue to feature original digital content conceptualized and created by Phase 1 to entertain and inspire audiences globally, while also supporting a cause that we strongly identify with. For its not-for-profit first edition that went live last evening, we brought together celebrities and personalities to help support the folk artists of Zariya Foundation. This is a purpose-driven intellectual property and we will continue to collaborate with the best of Indian and international artists for future editions of Love 2 Humanity, all of which will also support a cause.