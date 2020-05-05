The songs are mostly sung by women in 'Four More Shots Please' as this naturally connects with the lead characters: Mikey McCleary

MUMBAI: Mikey McCleary is an Indian-born New Zealand songwriter, composer, performer, producer and director recently gave music for one of the most trending shows in India called ‘Four more shots’. To get to know more about his music in the web series we spoke to him.

Check interview below.

Tell us a little about the music for ‘Four more shots’ and the overall vibe of the songs ?

Four More Shots Please is full of music, season one established music as a core element almost like an unseen character. I have used many different music genres but there are some key elements that give the songs and score an identity. The songs are mostly sung by women as this naturally connects with the lead characters, and I have recorded up and coming indie singers whose voices are interesting, fresh and authentic. Overall the music is very modern and international. There are times of course where Indian folk and Bollywood elements are used, such as during a wedding scene, but the music (particularly the songs) represents what these South Bombay characters would most likely listen too. The development of reoccurring themes is also important in creating a familiarity for the audience. Using little short song excerpts to highlight the drama has been a key element. These little songs or songettes are then often developed into full songs that come at the end of the episode and on the season album.

Can you tell us a more about the Bay Music House? What has inspired you to commence it and bring fresh talent on board ?

Bay Music House is my new company that creates music for film and TV with an exciting new approach. I lead a team of very talented composers and I guide them and collaborate with them to create fresh music. It's a music hub where we nurture and develop talent plus provide terrific contemporary music for our clients.

How is it like, working with fresh talents and singers? Has the experience helped you in your music in any way?

The collaborative process has been exciting and has kept the music fresh. I have my own style and my own way of creating music but working with lots of other musicians helps me keep my mind open and trying new musical ideas.



What has been your inspiration for creating music so far?

Anything and everything. Hard question to answer as I've been making music for so many years. I try to work without too much conscious inspiration and instead just work by instincts.

Are there any variations from the music between the season one of the show and the season two? Does the storyline play a big role in it? Or the characters?

Season one was all about establishing the characters and their world. The music helped to set that up. Season two has more drama and the character arcs really get exciting so the music also is more dramatic.

What is your vision for Bay Music House now? And how do you plan on achieving it?

I envision Bay Music House expanding into creating music for projects all over the world. We are also starting to record and release music through Bay Music House as a record label.