RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  05 May 2020 15:09 |  By RnMTeam

The songs are mostly sung by women in 'Four More Shots Please' as this naturally connects with the lead characters: Mikey McCleary

MUMBAI: Mikey  McCleary is an Indian-born New Zealand songwriter, composer, performer, producer and director recently gave music for one of the most trending shows in India called ‘Four more shots’.  To get to know more about his music in the web series we spoke to him.

Check interview below.

Tell us a little about the music for ‘Four more shots’ and the overall vibe of the songs ?

Four More Shots Please is full of music, season one established music as a core element almost like an unseen character. I have used many different music genres but there are some key elements that give the songs and score an identity. The songs are mostly sung by women as this naturally connects with the lead characters, and I have recorded up and coming indie singers whose voices are interesting, fresh and authentic. Overall the music is very modern and international. There are times of course where Indian folk and Bollywood elements are used, such as during a wedding scene, but the music (particularly the songs) represents what these South Bombay characters would most likely listen too. The development of reoccurring themes is also important in creating a familiarity for the audience. Using little short song excerpts to highlight the drama has been a key element. These little songs or songettes are then often developed into full songs that come at the end of the episode and on the season album.

Can you tell us a more about the Bay Music House? What has inspired you to commence it and bring fresh talent on board ?

Bay Music House is my new company that creates music for film and TV with an exciting new approach. I lead a team of very talented composers and I guide them and collaborate with them to create fresh music. It's a music hub where we nurture and develop talent plus provide terrific contemporary music for our clients.

How is it like, working with fresh talents and singers? Has the experience helped you in your music in any way? 

The collaborative process has been exciting and has kept the music fresh. I have my own style and my own way of creating music but working with lots of other musicians helps me keep my mind open and trying new musical ideas.

What has been your inspiration for creating music so far? 

Anything and everything. Hard question to answer as I've been making music for so many years. I try to work without too much conscious inspiration and instead just work by instincts.

Are there any variations from the music between the season one of the show and the season two? Does the storyline play a big role in it? Or the characters?

Season one was all about establishing the characters and their world. The music helped to set that up. Season two has more drama and the character arcs really get exciting so the music also is more dramatic.

What is your vision for Bay Music House now? And how do you plan on achieving it?

I envision Bay Music House expanding into creating music for projects all over the world. We are also starting to record and release music through Bay Music House as a record label. 

Tags
McCleary Bay Music music
Related news
Interviews | 03 Apr 2020

Everyone has the right to choose who they want to love and we must respect it: Indo-American singer-songwriter Subhi on new song 'Mehfil'

Subhi, an Indo-American singer-songwriter has released a new music video ‘Mehfil’- sung, written and composed by herself. The song Mehfil celebrates true love that is unconditional. Love that transcends gender norms, religious boundaries, and caste constraints.

read more
Interviews | 24 Jan 2020

Knowledge is fifth and undoubtedly, the most ignored element of hip-hop: Rapper Dee MC

MUMBAI: Rapper Dee MC, one of the famous and renowned female rappers in the country has been a huge inspiration for budding rappers most importantly to all girls out there.

read more
Interviews | 17 Sep 2019

Dream, believe and achieve, says Diya Ghosh who aims to become a Bollywood playback singer

Amid the pool of talent entering the music industry, Diya Ghosh dreams of becoming a playback singer one day.

read more
Interviews | 31 Jul 2019

I faced difficulties for being a young music director, says 'Judgementall Hai Kya' fame Arjuna Harjai

Arjuna Harjai is an Indian singer, composer, music director and above all a consummate musician. He is among the youngest composers in India to have received Abby’s Gold and Bronze Award for scoring for the television series- Prisoners of War: Banddhi Yudh Ke.

read more
Interviews | 27 Jul 2019

Non-film music is embracing different sounds, trying new ideas; Bollywood is about balancing a song with film scenes: Denny

With his breakthrough as a songwriter in 2014 with superhit song, Prehistoric Love with Neda, music composer Denny has come a long way. Hailing from Australia, he is also a singer, composer and DJ, who is now based in Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
PTC Punjabi, MY FM come together for 'Swag Te Superstar with RJ Meenakshi'

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Ltd, and PTC Punjabi, the flagship television channel ofread more

News
Amazon Music Unlimited gives free music for 3 months

MUMBAI: Amazon Music Unlimited brings you great deal, it is now free for 3 months in an extremelread more

News
Campaign to Uplift Indie Artists '500 Artists Wanted' launched by Music.com

MUMBAI: Independent artists facing lack of work amid the ongoing COVID-19 state of crisis have aread more

News
You can now control music though Your Phone app

MUMBAI: When you are using your smartphone to stream music but on the other hand you’re also worread more

News
PDF tuner steps up in the game with Radio

MUMBAI: During the lockdown, people are looking for authentic local information and entertainmenread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group