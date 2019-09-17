RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  17 Sep 2019 15:19 |  By Minal Metkari

Dream, believe and achieve, says Diva Ghosh who aims to become a Bollywood playback singer

Amid the pool of talent entering the music industry, Diva Ghosh dreams of becoming a playback singer one day. Having started to hum Bollywood songs from a very small age, Diva hails from the reservoir of Indian classical music, Kolkata but has not taken any professional training. A multi-faceted artist, who actively participates in her video editing, direction, promotion and marketing etc., Ghosh broke in to the world of YouTube with her melodious covers. Though yet to release her official single or sing for Bollywood, Diva is leaving no stone unturned to work hard on her projects. She aims to give her best. In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, Diva Ghosh talks about her advent in music, plans to foray in Bollywood and indie music space and more.
 
When did your musical journey commence?
 
I started singing at the age of three...it was within me as my mom used to sing too. But, I didn't take any formal classical training, whatever I learnt about music is by listening to Bollywood music since childhood.
 
When did you decide to showcase your music on YouTube? Please elaborate.
 
It started in 2014...My neighbour Victor motivated me to record and upload my songs on YouTube as he always heard me practicing singing at home. I would thank him to give me a push to start a YouTube channel.
 
Can you tell us about your association with Qyuki?
 
I have been associated with Qyuki from last few years. It’s a great team with deep knowledge of all kind of digital media platforms. Whenever I face any issue or have any query, the team helps me to resolve it. With Qyuki, I feel my channel is in safe hands. I would like to thank them for the same.
 
You have crooned with Meet Bros. How did you guys get associated? 
 
I am really lucky that I got the opportunity to work with Meet Bros. They are my favorite music directors. We got in touch through Facebook. Manmeet Sir (one of the Meet Bro) heard my song covers and gave me the opportunity to perform with them.  He believed in me. Thanks to Meet Bros, I have learned a lot about stage performances. 
 
Are you working on any project with Meet Bros?
 
I wish that happens soon.
 
What would you choose between Bollywood and independent music and why?
 
I will definitely choose Bollywood music because I have grown up listening to and I have always dreamt of singing for Bollywood movies. 
 
Who is your singing idol?
 
Alka Yagnikji has been my singing idol since childhood along with Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar who inspire me a lot.
 
How do you see the future of indie music in India?
 
Indie Music has a great potential in the current scenario. The advent of digital media platforms like YouTube and others has opened the gates to all artists to showcase their talent.
 
What are your upcoming projects?
 
A few song covers are lined up, I am also working on my single.
 
Where do you see yourself in the next five years?
 
I wish to see myself as a Bollywood playback singer and a well-known performer busy with recordings and gigs. ‘Dream, believe and achieve’ is my tag line. I have already dreamt and believed and it is in the process of ‘achieving’ …!
Tags
Diva Ghosh Qyuki Meet Bros Shreya Ghoshal Neha Kakkar Alka Yagnik Indie Music Bollywood music playback singer Kolkata digital media Youtube song covers single Facebook
Related news
Interviews | 31 Jul 2019

I faced difficulties for being a young music director, says 'Judgementall Hai Kya' fame Arjuna Harjai

Arjuna Harjai is an Indian singer, composer, music director and above all a consummate musician. He is among the youngest composers in India to have received Abby’s Gold and Bronze Award for scoring for the television series- Prisoners of War: Banddhi Yudh Ke.

read more
Interviews | 27 Jul 2019

Non-film music is embracing different sounds, trying new ideas; Bollywood is about balancing a song with film scenes: Denny

With his breakthrough as a songwriter in 2014 with superhit song, Prehistoric Love with Neda, music composer Denny has come a long way. Hailing from Australia, he is also a singer, composer and DJ, who is now based in Mumbai.

read more
Interviews | 27 Jul 2019

Gaurav Sharma calls music 'meditation' wants to playback for Shah Rukh Khan

A well known versatile singer, actor, a composer with an experience of over ten years in the industry, Gaurav Sharma is also a Radio Jockey at All India Radio with his own exclusive celebrity talk show.

read more
Interviews | 23 Jul 2019

My profession has groomed and made me a responsible person: RJ Kartik

Are you low on some motivation in life? If the answer is yes, then you should listen to motivational stories of MY FM RJ Kartik.

read more
Interviews | 08 Jul 2019

Meet Jain's 'gutsy' story of 'pursuing music'

Young talented singer Meet Jain pursued Master's in Industrial Biotechnology, but destiny had different plans for the upcoming talent from Ahmedabad.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Music Broadcast Ltd. recognized amongst 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019'; ranked amongst top 75 organizations

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd., was recognized amongst ‘India’s Best Workplaread more

News
RAM Week 35: Not much change in radio stations' standing

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 35, not much change was witnessed in the standing of radio stations.read more

News
Big FM RJs go beyond radio with 'Big Influencer Specials' launch for creative brand integrations

MUMBAI: BIG FM has announced the launch of its ‘BIG Influencer Specials’.read more

News
Shemaroo Institute of Film and Technology's association with Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy 'perfect' fit, says Deputy VP Aneri Salva

MUMBAI: Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Music Academy and Shemaroo Institute of Film & Technology (read more

News
I blocked my manager from contacting me, shares Ayushmann on 'Battle of the Sexes with Sarthak'

MUMBAI: It's been a splendid seven years since popular TV host and former Roadie Ayushmann Khurraread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group