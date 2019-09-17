Dream, believe and achieve, says Diva Ghosh who aims to become a Bollywood playback singer

Amid the pool of talent entering the music industry, Diva Ghosh dreams of becoming a playback singer one day. Having started to hum Bollywood songs from a very small age, Diva hails from the reservoir of Indian classical music, Kolkata but has not taken any professional training. A multi-faceted artist, who actively participates in her video editing, direction, promotion and marketing etc., Ghosh broke in to the world of YouTube with her melodious covers. Though yet to release her official single or sing for Bollywood, Diva is leaving no stone unturned to work hard on her projects. She aims to give her best. In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, Diva Ghosh talks about her advent in music, plans to foray in Bollywood and indie music space and more.

When did your musical journey commence?

I started singing at the age of three...it was within me as my mom used to sing too. But, I didn't take any formal classical training, whatever I learnt about music is by listening to Bollywood music since childhood.

When did you decide to showcase your music on YouTube? Please elaborate.

It started in 2014...My neighbour Victor motivated me to record and upload my songs on YouTube as he always heard me practicing singing at home. I would thank him to give me a push to start a YouTube channel.

Can you tell us about your association with Qyuki?

I have been associated with Qyuki from last few years. It’s a great team with deep knowledge of all kind of digital media platforms. Whenever I face any issue or have any query, the team helps me to resolve it. With Qyuki, I feel my channel is in safe hands. I would like to thank them for the same.

You have crooned with Meet Bros. How did you guys get associated?

I am really lucky that I got the opportunity to work with Meet Bros. They are my favorite music directors. We got in touch through Facebook. Manmeet Sir (one of the Meet Bro) heard my song covers and gave me the opportunity to perform with them. He believed in me. Thanks to Meet Bros, I have learned a lot about stage performances.

Are you working on any project with Meet Bros?

I wish that happens soon.

What would you choose between Bollywood and independent music and why?

I will definitely choose Bollywood music because I have grown up listening to and I have always dreamt of singing for Bollywood movies.

Who is your singing idol?

Alka Yagnikji has been my singing idol since childhood along with Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar who inspire me a lot.

How do you see the future of indie music in India?

Indie Music has a great potential in the current scenario. The advent of digital media platforms like YouTube and others has opened the gates to all artists to showcase their talent.

What are your upcoming projects?

A few song covers are lined up, I am also working on my single.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?