RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  01 Dec 2018 08:00 |  By RnMTeam

My fans will witness crazy visuals, pyro and new music at Power Arena in Mumbai: Martin Garrix

Globally popular 22-year-old Dutch DJ and record producer Martin Garrix has been ranked as the number one DJ on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years. Garrix, who achieved this feat in a very short span of his vibrant career, has performed at various music festivals such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, and Creamfields.  And now, the talented artist is returning to India with a bang! Ahead of his two city arena tour by Radio Mirchi in Mumbai and New Delhi, Martin Garrix spills some beans about his musical outing to India in an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.

What can your die-hard fans and new audiences anticipate from the Power Arena Tour?

My fans will witness lots of crazy visuals, pyro and new music at Power Arena

Any thoughts on the state of electronic music in 2018? How important is India as a market to you and the biggest evolution, you have noticed?

I think electronic music is still doing very well, and it’s also great to see that it’s growing so much in certain countries, like India, where the interest in electronic music is growing for sure and that it’s getting bigger and bigger. I love seeing my fans in India. They are so dedicated.

You recently released a single 'Dreamer' wherein you have collaborated with 60-year-old singer Mike Young, whom you discovered at the New York Subway.

He may be 60, but he is still young at heart. The first time I heard him was actually on Instagram, but I knew this could be something really special. So, we contacted him and he loved the idea. I've had some great response to the song, people loved it. I think his story is a great match with the message of the song, which makes it extra special.

You have collaborated with so many artists like Dua Lipa, Usher, Guetta etc. Whom do you admire the most?

 I have worked with some great people in the past few years. I would still love to work with Pharrell Williams.

You have been the world number one DJ for three years in a row. What would you say is your biggest achievement or is the ranking enough?

It is definitely a huge compliment, but I don't see myself as the best DJ in the world. Getting that title, for me, is a confirmation that I have the most amazing fans! I am really proud of where I am today, the things I get to do, the places I get to visit and the people I get to meet. This to me is the greatest achievement. I would not have been where I am today without the great support of my fans.

 Your parents have careers that are a bit more in the mainstream. Were they supportive of your decision to go into music?

Yes, 100%. They have always supported my decisions.

 Is it hard to stay back and rest or do work while all your friends are out partying and having a good time?

I imagine you probably want to go join them all the time. I do miss them when I’m on the road of course. I try to take them with me as much as possible or visit them when I am in Amsterdam.

 You have visited India before. Can you share some interesting anecdotes of your visit here?

I have visited India before, yes. I even celebrated New Years here last year. India is amazing. I always feel really welcomed here and my Indian fans are absolutely loving! I always have a good time when I'm in India.

 Do you listen to Bollywood/Indian music? Do you have any plans to collaborate with Indian musicians in the future?

I don't really listen to Bollywood music, but I do think it's really interesting, especially the instruments they use. It's so different! And when it comes to collaborating with Indian musicians, I'm always open to new collaborations.

Tags
Martin Garrix India Bollywood Tomorrowland Usher David Guetta Coachella Electric Daisy Carnival Ultra Music Festival Creamfields Dua Lipa
Related news
Interviews | 22 Aug 2018

We are witnessing a far greater acceptance of Indie music in India: Keegan Pereira 'Laxmi Bomb' vocalist

MUMBAI: Laxmi Bomb, a three-piece band that comprises of a blend of traditional and urbanscape music, is, widely, known for their electro-pop/rock.

read more
Interviews | 08 Aug 2018

I was scared to play the song to Mika (Singh):Milind Gaba on 'Kalesh'

Punjabi singer Milind Gaba, who is also known as Music MG, has collaborated with Mika Singh for his upcoming single, Kalesh that has a desi swag.

read more
Interviews | 08 Aug 2018

I am the only Indian composer, who gets his songs programmed internationally: Gurinder Seagal

MUMBAI: GF BF fame Gurinder Seagal has come a long way in his musical career. And when it comes to Bollywood, the singer has recently grabbed a big opportunity with the latest film, Nawabzaade, which marked his debut as a solo music composer. 

read more
Interviews | 12 Jul 2018

No reality show defines singer's career, what does is their determination and hustle: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani, one of the biggest names in the music industry, is currently seen judging Indian Idol Season 10, which is grabbing eyeballs for the right reasons. Vishal happens to be pepped up for the journey, where he is co-judging with Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik.

read more
Interviews | 02 Jul 2018

Indians do not promote Rajasthani music like other genres: Swaraag Band

MUMBAI: With rock, jazz, hip-hop and EDM gaining popularity among the audience, the local Indian traditional music has taken a back seat to fill up this void, Swaraag – an indo western fusion band hailing from the land of Rajasthan -- took the initiative to bring to fore the traditional local fol

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sports Flashes partners Channel 2 Group Corporation for Global Audio rights of ICC World Cup 2019

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes has announced today about acquiring the rights from the UAE based Channelread more

Press Releases
IRAA 2019 announces appointment of Mujeeb Dadarkar as Awards Director
L-R; Smita Rai, Project Head – Features & Marketing, PALM Expo; Ramesh Chetwani, Exhibition Director, PALM Expo; Anil Chopra, Founder & Director, PALM Expo; Mujeeb Dadarkar, Sound Engineer & Co-Founder, Odble Consultants and Pramod Chandorkar, Director, Soundideaz & Honorary Chairman, IRAA Awards 2019

MUMBAI: Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) governing council consisting of Anil Chopra - Founderead more

Press Releases
Saregama enters into a strategic partnership with Harman Kardon

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, has entered into a stratread more

Press Releases
BIG FM onboards as the official radio partner for jammin

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, today announced its exclusive associaread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches fifth edition of 'MY FM Rangrezz'

MUMBAI: Making painting educational for kids, MY FM has launched its fifth edition of MY FM read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group