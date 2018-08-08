RadioandMusic
Interviews |  08 Aug 2018

I was scared to play the song to Mika (Singh):Milind Gaba on 'Kalesh'

Punjabi singer Milind Gaba, who is also known as Music MG, has collaborated with Mika Singh for his upcoming single, Kalesh that has a desi swag. Known for his songs like Welcome Back title track, Nazar Lag Jayegi, and his debut track, 4 Men Down, Gaba is not only a singer but also a songwriter, music composer, actor and lyricist. He is quite popular in North India and with Kalesh, he has got many things in store, from artists in the song to its promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, Milind Gaba talks about Kalesh, Mika Singh and why his songs stand out from the crowd.

Can you tell us about your upcoming single 'Kalesh'?

Kalesh will be releasing on 16 August and the amazing thing is  Mika Singh is featuring in it. I don’t think Mika sir has done a rap in any single until now. This is a new thing for us. I have written as well as sung and musically produced the song and Mika Singh has rapped for it. The song will also feature Prince Narula, who is also a brother to me and famous YouTuber, Harsh Beniwal. The video is directed by Gifty, who has done major videos for Bollywood as well as for Honey Singh. This is my first project with Gifty Paji, hence I am looking forward to it. Besides, the song is produced by T-Series and Bhushan sir.

How did you manage to get Mika Singh on board?

When I made the song Kalesh, which means a 'fight', I thought of the rebel Mika Singh. He has always been involved in controversies and handles them well. But, in spite of these factors I was scared to play the song to him. Interestingly he responded positively, he said, ‘I like the song. Can I do something for you?’ That's when I told him, ‘I have come to you in order to request you to do a rap for the song.’ He agreed and the song got his rap. Mika is always supportive and motivating.

What are your promotional plans?

I will be coming to Mumbai on 10 August 2018, where I will have a session with Saavn on their audio-based show, Talking Music. We will also be going to Mika sir’s show, India Ke Mast Kalandar. Exclusive songs and videos will be played on BBC Radio. Also, I will be promoting the song along with YouTuber’s like Ankur Pathak and Harsh Beniwal (also featured in the song).  So, there is a lot of promotion happening.

How different is this song from your other releases?

I keep on experimenting because I don’t believe in playing safe and doing the same stuff, and using the same music and samples, again and again, just to make it a hit. I have done songs in various genre like trance, desi (Kalesh is desi), urban and EDM.

How has your association with T-Series been so far?

T-Series is like a home for me. Their Delhi team is very supportive. Bhushan sir, also, has been a great support and I am happy to have him. My wavelength matches well with T-Series. It’s great working with them every time.

Any upcoming Bollywood or Punjabi movie projects that you are working on?

A lot of songs are in the pipeline. There are a couple of songs, coming, for Bollywood, which are produced by T-Series. I can’t say when, which song will be launched, but you will get to know about them. 

