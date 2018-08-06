RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  06 Aug 2018 20:08 |  By Minal Metkari

Indian radio stations generate far better ideas than International: RJ Meenakshi on IRF experience

MUMBAI: The Malta edition of International Radio Festival has already created a buzz, prior to the actual event that will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. And, when it comes to Indian RJs, who have been to this fantabulous radio galore, RJ Meenakshi from 94.3 MY FM, has a story to tell.

Meenakshi, who attended the Zurich edition of this world-famous show in 2014, had a gala time there. In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, she talks about her experience, takeaway and more. Excerpts. 

Can you tell us about your experience of representing India at International Radio Festival at Zurich in 2014?

It was an out of the world, first-of-its-kind experience; I had at the International Radio Festival in Zurich, Switzerland. I not only got a chance to perform in front of the people of Zurich, Switzerland, but my show was also aired in 37 countries. It was an amazing gig and I was heard by legends, across the world. It’s the kind of a radio festival, where you get to meet different types of people, from different countries, and different radio experiences that add to yours. Meeting radio professionals, from across the world, knowing their kind of radio, telling them about your radio, having jamming sessions, live promos etc. was indeed, a great experience.

How different were the instruments and the technical setup there compared to the India?

For me, it was a different technical set-up, because, here, I am assigned to a different kind of role and a different music playlist.  Of course, I took my own playlist along. But, the software, I operated there, was different from that I am used to operating, here, in India. And, yes, we did perform live, but the way of connecting, the console was different from that seen here.  I had to study throughout the night, as I just had one night to study and perform, next morning itself. It was very scary and I was quite nervous since I was going to do a live show, with completely new software. But, I had Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Rani Mukherjee with me, who had come to wish, me, best of luck, for being the number one RJ in India, at that time.

What challenges you faced while handling an unfamiliar software?

I didn’t face any challenges as such, because whatever calls, I received, were, mostly, either in pure or broken English. They were trying to communicate and I understood that they wanted to listen to songs of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, A R Rahman, which I already had on my playlist. The people, there, were really excited about our Indian music as well as about me - an RJ, from India, who was talking about Punjabi culture.

Any key highlight of the show you performed at (IRF 2014)?

It was a completely different environment. Playing those vibes, Indian music, giving the Indian feel content, all live, was an amazing challenge, which, of course, I did pretty well. The best part was giving gifts to the people there. Like we give gifts in India, in Switzerland, we gave them vouchers in the form of bindis, fulkari dupattas, and Indian artifacts.This was very exciting and the people, there, loved it. For us, all this is normal, but for them, winning all these Indian artifacts was amazing.

How was the response?

The response was crazy, people were dancing to my tunes and, everything, I said. They didn’t understand Hindi or Punjabi, but they were dancing. I want to tell that the only two countries, who got the maximum response, were India (Chandigarh) and UAE (Dubai). So, I was very happy because out of 36 countries, I was one of the people, getting maximum response.

Did you get any international opportunities after participating in this global experience?

Yes, I was covered live by BBC, Zurich International TV, Switzerland Times and IRF Western videos. Also, after IRF, I went to the local music stations there. It was amazing as they were like any other Indian radio station. I went to the Zurich radio station. Honestly, there was no major difference between the Indian and Switzerland radio station, but only different people. I want Indians to come and visit them.

What according to you is the difference between shows aired on Indian and international radio stations?

The content that we do, suits the Indian mindset. It can become shocking, but cannot go to the extreme. We don’t cross-pollinate, but they can do anything. This is the difference between Indian and other RJs. The kind of music, they play is different from us. The difference, I felt was that I saw a jock, from Dubai, playing Arabic music, while another from Singapore, playing different songs. When it comes to me, I was playing more Bollywood songs.

They focus less on content and more on music. If an RJ talk is about one minute in India, it is just for 20-30 seconds in other places. Also, they are very frequent, so, if we go on-air for three to four times in an hour, they would go on-air six to seven times, but for only 20-30 seconds. We, RJs in India, on the other hand, are show-drivers and deliver pure content. Also, our content is far better and researched in India and the same is with RJs.

Did any of those international shows inspire you? 

I don’t want to be biased but honestly speaking, Indian radio stations generate far better ideas than the International radio stations. Also, Indian radio is evolving with the advertisement being creative and beautiful music being played on Radio.

Tags
RJ Meenakshi IRF My FM International Radio Festival 93.4 MY FM RJ Shah Rukh Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A R Rahman Yo Yo Honey Singh Priyanka Chopra Malta
Related news
(Image: BBC )
Interviews | 29 Jul 2017

Priyanka Chopra is killing it right now; I would love to work with her on a project: Troy Henry aka TroyBoi

MUMBAI: Music has the power to define an entire individual. When we talk about Troy Henry, who’s popular as TroyBoi, it is not hard to define him or his sound.

read more
Interviews | 19 May 2017

When I sat behind the microphone, I was nervous: Salim Merchant on RJing

MUMBAI: Singer- music composer Salim Merchant's voice is truly magical. But, we get to hear his melodious voice only for a few minutes in his songs and the ends of his tracks leave us craving for more.  Big FM gazed this hunger and roped in Salim to RJ a show.

read more
Interviews | 26 Apr 2017

I don't see music as a vehicle to fame but for self-expression: DEB

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter DEB released his promising debut solo album, titled 'Tum Gaye Toh'. Adding to the growing list of clichéd titles, ‘Tum Gaye Toh’, the album, ensures its title remains the only clichéd part of the effort.

read more
Interviews | 24 Nov 2016

You can be edgy in an intelligent manner : RJ Ananta

MUMBAI: A music loving electronics engineer, Ananta ... has been a radio jockey for a decade now. RJ Ananta is a successful programming head and RJ with Big FM Delhi, and wants to be an RJ forever. The four hours when he is on air are the best part of his day, he says.

read more
Interviews | 24 Sep 2016

I am the only RJ to have hosted breakfast shows in seven cities: RJ Dilip

MUMBAI: He is the man who makes your traffic-laden and chaotic Mumbai evenings stress-free. He is the one who makes you smile, even while you get crushed in an overpacked local. Well, it's the host of Big FM's evening show ‘Evening Drive’, RJ Dilip.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gujarat CM sends his first DM to Bharuch on Mirchi’s launch

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Radio Mirch kicked off its expansion in Gujarat with the first new station read more

News
Friendship Day Special: 9X Media to celebrate this day with fun segments

MUMBAI: 9X Media, along with its channels, 9X Jalwa, 9XO, 9X Jhakkas have come up with something read more

News
RJ Praveen hosts RED FM new story-telling venture 'Short-cuts'

MUMBAI: Storytelling and radio have been well connected since the inception of radio.read more

News
RED FM launches its 67th station in Nanded

MUMBAI: RED FM, with its tagline Bajate Raho, has stretched its arms, by launching a new station read more

Press Releases
RJs Salil and Archana visit different localities in Mumbai and help solve issues along with authorities

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Radio City to free Mumbaikars of their monsoon woes through one of its kinread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group