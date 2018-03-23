RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  23 Mar 2018 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

It's difficult to battle out in a male dominant profession: DJ Candice Redding

Candice Redding is one of the top DJs in the world. She has shared the stage with music biggies such as Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Kygo and many. The DJ has also performed at massive festivals in India such as Sunburn, Supersonic, EVC, Axe Boat Party, Nat Geo's Wild Wild Fest, Oktoberfest, Bengaluru Food Festival, Summer Splash Festival, Muzikon and many more. Currently, she is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s original series The Remix.

In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Redding talks about her journey, battles, motivations and more. Excerpts.

When did you decide on taking music professionally?

I was passionate about music since my childhood. Being a part of the school choir I used to perform in arts. My entire childhood was nothing short of a learning experience. But, I was 14 when I fell in love with Dance Music. It was when a cousin took me for an Armin Van Buuren concert at Johannesburg. I was in awe of the experience he created. The thought of becoming a DJ started as a joke. I always spoke and was totally engrossed in Dance Music. Even my friends told me, ‘Why don't you just become a DJ’. That was the day when my obsession turned into passion. I set up a home studio and started practicing day in and day out. Since then, there has just been no looking back at anything.

What challenges have you faced on your journey?

It’s very difficult to battle it out in a male dominant profession. My early days on working as a DJ were quite difficult. But as I started performing and doing shows, my value was discovered by the industry and it became easy to keep moving forward. The biggest challenge was to maintain the work-life balance. There was a brief period when I neglected my health to be able to survive the life on tour.

What are the major lessons that you’ve learnt in life?

Be humble, be kind and be passionate, that's my mantra. I've learnt to respect my craft and respect each and every person's opinion. I appreciate even the smallest of things in life.

What keeps you motivated?

Something that motivates me till date is the energy on stage. I strive towards delivering my best when I'm on stage, not just as a musician but as a full-scale performer. The emotion you witness in your audience is just unbelievable and it motivates me.

Who has been your inspiration?

Some of my biggest inspirations are Armin Van Buuren, Pete Tong, AR Rahman, Paul Van Dyk and Hardwell.

You have performed gigs in India. What are your thoughts on the 'EDM Music Space’ in India?

India is one of the major markets for dance music. There is just so much opportunity and diversity in this country when it comes to Dance Music, it's unbelievable. The audience is always expecting more and more out of you and that as an artist keeps your passion alive.

What are your future plans?

Currently, I'm focusing on The Remix, an Amazon Prime Video Original which I am a part of.  I have a lot of new music coming up this year along with interesting collaborations. Arjun Shah, my manager, and his team at Shark and Ink are working on recreating the Candice Redding Live show experience. We want to create experiences at our shows that would let the audience take back home a vivid memory.

Any message for the budding DJs?

Respect your craft and embrace individuality. You must strive to e showcase your best version every day.

Tags
Candice Redding dance music The Remix Armin van Buuren Pete Tong AR Rahman Paul Van Dyk and Hardwell Sunburn Supersonic EVC Axe Boat Party Nat Geo's Wild Wild Fest Oktoberfest Bengaluru Food Festival Summer Splash Amazon Prime Video Original
Related news
Interviews | 13 Dec 2017

I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have been a performing musician: Ranjit Barot

Ranjit Barot falls in the rare class of musicians. He is a successful score composer, music director, singer and an exceptional drummer.

read more
Interviews | 14 Sep 2017

'Over You' was a long process but it has grown over the years: Hriday Gattani

MUMBAI: The very versatile singer, songwriter and composer – Hriday Gattani is gearing up to woo the audience soon with his first English romantic number Over You.

read more
Interviews | 09 Mar 2017

Hip-hop has never been given its fair chance in India; I'm making an impact: Brooklyn Shanti

MUMBAI: The NY-based DJ-producer Brooklyn Shanti, who was featured at Summer House Cafe, Delhi yesterday 8 March 2017, showcased sounds and styles that champion underground music culture. Nabin, aka Brooklyn Shanti, is widely regarded as an accomplished DJ-producer, emcee.

read more
Interviews | 16 Jun 2016

Can't live without Instagram : Monica Dogra

MUMBAI:We recently had a fun interaction with the spoken-word musician and actor of Indian origin, Monica Dogra. Here's her take on music, life and more.

read more
Interviews | 29 Mar 2016

It's not easy to perform with Rahman: Pixadoo founder & director VJ Kaycee

MUMBAI: He may have been a college dropout and a failed DJ, but today he is one of the most established names in the visual arts and stage designing sector. We are talking about Pixadoo founder and director VJ Kaycee.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 crowns the best of the indie talent at a dazzling grand finale night

MUMBAI: Radio City captivated Indie Music lovers at the grand finale of, ‘Jockey presents Radio Cread more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Inquilab Zindabad' on Bhagat Singh's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the 87th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh today, MY FM is doing a special show dedicaread more

News
BARC Week 11: 9X Jalwa scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 11 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9XM slips dowread more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi ranks as number 1 FM brand in IRS 2017

MUMBAI: As per the latest IRS data released recently, Radio Mirchi has once again emerged as theread more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Thwink launch 'Duck Se Dude' this cricket season

MUMBAI: BIG FM continues to deliver clutter-breaking original content, on-air and digitally onceread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group