It's difficult to battle out in a male dominant profession: DJ Candice Redding

Candice Redding is one of the top DJs in the world. She has shared the stage with music biggies such as Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Kygo and many. The DJ has also performed at massive festivals in India such as Sunburn, Supersonic, EVC, Axe Boat Party, Nat Geo's Wild Wild Fest, Oktoberfest, Bengaluru Food Festival, Summer Splash Festival, Muzikon and many more. Currently, she is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s original series The Remix.

In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Redding talks about her journey, battles, motivations and more. Excerpts.

When did you decide on taking music professionally?

I was passionate about music since my childhood. Being a part of the school choir I used to perform in arts. My entire childhood was nothing short of a learning experience. But, I was 14 when I fell in love with Dance Music. It was when a cousin took me for an Armin Van Buuren concert at Johannesburg. I was in awe of the experience he created. The thought of becoming a DJ started as a joke. I always spoke and was totally engrossed in Dance Music. Even my friends told me, ‘Why don't you just become a DJ’. That was the day when my obsession turned into passion. I set up a home studio and started practicing day in and day out. Since then, there has just been no looking back at anything.

What challenges have you faced on your journey?

It’s very difficult to battle it out in a male dominant profession. My early days on working as a DJ were quite difficult. But as I started performing and doing shows, my value was discovered by the industry and it became easy to keep moving forward. The biggest challenge was to maintain the work-life balance. There was a brief period when I neglected my health to be able to survive the life on tour.

What are the major lessons that you’ve learnt in life?

Be humble, be kind and be passionate, that's my mantra. I've learnt to respect my craft and respect each and every person's opinion. I appreciate even the smallest of things in life.

What keeps you motivated?

Something that motivates me till date is the energy on stage. I strive towards delivering my best when I'm on stage, not just as a musician but as a full-scale performer. The emotion you witness in your audience is just unbelievable and it motivates me.

Who has been your inspiration?

Some of my biggest inspirations are Armin Van Buuren, Pete Tong, AR Rahman, Paul Van Dyk and Hardwell.

You have performed gigs in India. What are your thoughts on the 'EDM Music Space’ in India?

India is one of the major markets for dance music. There is just so much opportunity and diversity in this country when it comes to Dance Music, it's unbelievable. The audience is always expecting more and more out of you and that as an artist keeps your passion alive.

What are your future plans?

Currently, I'm focusing on The Remix, an Amazon Prime Video Original which I am a part of. I have a lot of new music coming up this year along with interesting collaborations. Arjun Shah, my manager, and his team at Shark and Ink are working on recreating the Candice Redding Live show experience. We want to create experiences at our shows that would let the audience take back home a vivid memory.

Any message for the budding DJs?

Respect your craft and embrace individuality. You must strive to e showcase your best version every day.