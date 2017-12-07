India has so much energy and loyal fans: Martin Garrix

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix needs no introduction in India. He has been a part of the Indian music family. But, for the unintended this Dutch DJ has been ranked number one on DJ’s Mag not once but twice and he owns the STMPD RCRDS label. He has managed to do it all at just 21. The DJ will be visiting Indian this time for TIMEOUT 72, a music festival that’s set to take place in Goa, Vagator from 26-29 December 2017. Garrix has a few surprises in store for his audience at TIMEOUT 72.

In conversation with Radioandmusic, the DJ talks about his TIMEOUT 72 plans, success and the things he likes about India.

What can your fans expect at the TIMEOUT 72 festival?

I love India and it’s always an honour to play here. I’m bringing the new production over to you guys and I’m looking forward to having a big party with everyone there. And of course I’m not spoiling yet what my set is going to be like, you will have to come and see for yourself. I might have some surprises for you!

What do you like the most about India?

I always love coming to India. This place has so much energy and loyal fans. Every time I do a show the whole crowd goes crazy, and I love that vibe. I always get so much support here. A lot of times people are already waiting at the airport.

What do you plan to do besides playing?

I will probably be there for the weekend, so if I have some time off I definitely would like to do some sightseeing. I always like to actually see something from the country that I’m visiting. Last time I went to see the Taj Mahal and it was so beautiful and impressive.

Does becoming the world's biggest DJ in early 20s make you feel it's all happening too fast, too soon?

I have amazing people around me like my team, friends and family who have known me for a long time now. They aren’t afraid to speak up and make sure that both my feet stay on the ground.

You once said that you can't work with someone you don't connect with. On what level is the 'connection'?

I think it’s a combination of all of that. When you have this great connection in the studio it’s almost magical. You have to be comfortable around each other and also connect on a personal level next to a musical level. That enables an atmosphere in which you get more creative.

What keeps you motivated?

My love for music always keeps me motivated. It’s literally a hobby that has grown to a certain level. As soon as I wake up I listen to music; I go to bed while listening to music; I make music. And of course also my fans, who keep me motivated with all their support. To see them having fun and sing along to my tracks at shows is just amazing. That really gives me so much energy!

Do you ever feel the pressure of stardom?

I do feel pressure from time to time, but I think that is normal as an artist. You want to evolve and show that to the world. It’s just that I don’t want to disappoint my fans and want to give the best of myself every single day. I have a lot of unreleased tracks right now and I only want to bring out the best ones.

Tell us about the projects you're working on?

It's crazy how much unreleased music I have right now. I've been in the studio with Ryan Tedder, I got something in the works with him and I'm very excited about that. I just can't wait to put out new music.

What keeps you occupied when you are not creating music?

When I’m not in the studio or touring I love hanging out with my family and friends and just relax. I love having them around me. But I think the moments that I’m not producing are very rare (laughs).

TIMEOUT 72 tickets are available on

Insider:

Paytm:

BookMyShow: