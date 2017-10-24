Freezing on national TV took a toll on me: Mellissa Dessa

Acoustic/Indie artiste based in Mumbai, Mellissa Dessa is also a Fashion Designer by profession. Mellissa has been charming people with her tunes since she was four by singing in church choirs. She entered the Indie music scene when she was chosen to be a contestant on Colors Infinity's The Stage 2. Although her journey on the show was cut short, Mellissa went on to pursue music further and now performs at various venues all over Mumbai. Her genres of music include soul, reggae and pop, she also belts out smooth and stunning acoustic covers.

In an interview with Radioandmusic she talks about her debut single called ‘Take You Home Tonight’, life post The Stage, the upward climb and more. Excerpts.

What is the story idea behind the song Take You Home Tonight?

Take You Home Tonight was written on a personal experience. I think anyone can relate to initial awkward attraction to a person you've just met and the events that unfold after that lead to you knowing that you want to be with them. The words are pretty straightforward and they tell a story we can relate to in general. I was trying to just capture that feeling in a song and that’s how it happened.

How did you capture the feeling of the song in its video?

We teamed up with Cinespectrum and Revolt Art Technology to film beautiful couples that portrayed the connection that is talked about in the song. I think a romantic connection can be a connection regardless of race, caste or sexual orientation and the team captured that perfectly.

How long did it take to record and shoot the entire song?

This is the first song I've ever written, and we initially played it at a chill camping venue to see what the crowd would react like. Once we saw that the response was as positive as it could get, we went on to the recording studio and shoot it. This actually went on for 4-5 months because if you notice we have a couple of drone shots and footage from palaces which obviously took a while.

How was your experience of working with Pratik Khatanhar?

(Laughs) He was honestly really fun to work with. We had our ups and downs because this was the first song for both of us. We were trying to fine tune and criticise everything. We recorded multiple times till we got it right and he would calm me down and pep me up when I needed it. It was a fun experience.

What are you currently working on?

Currently, there are a number of exciting things that we're working on including collaborations into genres that I never thought I'd explore. We're also working on an EP that has this very chill acoustic, easy listening vibe to it that I am also super excited for.

Tell us something about your band?

My band is called the Mellissa Dessa Collective, where I play with a lot of freelance musicians which has given me the opportunity to work with some brilliant people in the industry.

How many gigs you do each month?

I try to keep it to maximum two or three a month, we're also looking to venture outside of Bombay pretty soon.

One of your favourite gigs so far?

It has to be the first gig I ever played with Stage 2 artistes at Raasta Bombay. I didn't foresee that kind of energy and love from the crowd that has only been consistent ever since, but that feeling was so overwhelming. I don't think I'd ever forget that.

Does the gig venues pay properly post the performance?

Luckily, my managers take care of that for me and have always made it a point to ensure that I get paid on time and appropriately.

How has your life been, post Stage 2?

It's been one hell of a roller coaster ride honestly. Immediately after The Stage, I signed up with Evolv Records who have given me some crazy confidence and have really helped me out in the Indie scene. If you've seen the show and how I got out -- because I froze on stage -- you'd know that it was quite a challenge. It really took a toll on because that happened on the national platform. But, then I thought this is the worst it could get and the only way was up. Luckily The Stage 2 family and the mentors were so encouraging and supportive along with this record label that gave me that push and here we are.

Apart from music what are your other interests?

Since I quit my job for The Stage 2 last year I really wanted to just discover my options and broaden my horizons. So right now I run a Bridal Wear Company from home called Mellissa Dessa The Label that is in the process of going online soon. I'm also doing a tattoo course at the moment because I've always wanted to learn how to. And that’s about it!

Here is the link to Take You Home Tonight: