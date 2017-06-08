Tarana and Jaggu return to Radio City with Twin Sharing

They are making a comeback. We are referring to the two chatterboxes from Radio City circa seven years or so ago who zipped of to West Asia. But before that Jaggu (Ashish Jagtiani) and Tarana (TV actor Tarana Raja) had built a loyal audience to their breakfast show Good Morning Mumbai. Which is what got them the gig in Dubai.

Now however the duo is back. Known as the terrible twins of radio, they are hosting a show since 5 June on the popular radio network titled Twin Sharing with them exchanging notes about Bollywood and the city of Mumbai.

Radioandmusic.com’s Zinal Dedhia caught with Tarana and Jaggu to get the lowdown on their second innings. Excerpts from the conversation:

The two of you have always done shows together. And you are going to be once again seen together on Radio City. Tell us about this radio connection.

Jaggu: Tarana and I have enjoyed a great chemistry on-air since we began. Our listeners have enjoyed listening to us together and in spite of being off-air in India for almost eight years, we would often get requests from our listeners to do another show together. Radio City provided us the perfect opportunity to do exactly that and connect with our listeners in Mumbai in the form of ‘Twin Sharing’ Monday to Friday, 8 pm to 9 pm. It will give us a chance to be heard together again in India.

This will be your comeback on Indian radio after eight years. You guys also did a show – Wake Up with Jaggu and Tarana --in Dubai (2013). How long were you'll associated with it for? How was the Dubai audience’s response?

Tarana: We hosted that show for three years. When we started it, we were a known name in India, but starting another one in a foreign country was a daunting thought. However, with the kind of love that we have received from the audience in Dubai, we realized that if you keep it real on air, people will like you irrespective of the country they come from. Once the listeners understand you and identify with you, there’s a natural connect. People keep coming back because of this connect and we are happy that we were able to win appreciation from the listeners of various nationalities in Dubai.

You felt the need to grow beyond radio and explored different avenues. How was the experience? Will you continue exploring different aspects of the M&E industry?

Jaggu: I did a very enjoyable stint for a couple of years as a business television anchor as well as writing for some publications. It was and continues to be an extremely fulfilling job. It gives me the ability to pen my thoughts and convey the same to readers. However, radio remains my first love and no matter what I do, I will keep coming back to radio.

Tarana: I have been on TV as an anchor and actor. I’ve acted in films and hosted live events, all simultaneously with radio. I think of myself as a performer and hence am happy to work across all mediums. I’m currently hosting a show called Salaam Namaste UAE on Colors Me. I’ve always tried to explore other avenues while keeping a strong hold over my radio commitments. Like Jaggu said, no one can pull me away from radio!

Tell us a bit about your new show. The name 'Twin Sharing' is interesting. Tell us the idea behind it and who came up with this name?

Jaggu: Twin Sharing on Radio City is the daily dose of Bollywood, current affairs and life, in general for Mumbaikars. It will update them about the latest happenings in a fun and entertaining manner, with our own spin on it. For us, it is a chance to connect with the listeners of Radio City in Mumbai once again.

Tarana: The name ‘Twin Sharing’ was Radio City’s idea. It originates from the fact that on-air, Jaggu and I are practically like twins. We complement each other and bring our own unique personalities to the show. Yet, our jokes, wit and humour are interspersed seamlessly, making ‘Twin Sharing’ the perfect name.

A lot has changed in radio in these eight years. Have you been keeping track with the evolution? Will you be mending your RJing style accordingly or your fans will get the Jaggu - Tarana flavour that they have missed?

Jaggu: Twin Sharing will definitely evoke nostalgia in our fans. It will give them the same Jaggu and Tarana that they have been used to. But of course, we always want to innovate and offer our listeners something beyond the usual as well.

Tarana: Absolutely. We know that besides our fans, there will be a fresh set of listeners who will be tuning in and our style, while staying true to its essence, will also be more evolved to engage with a wider audience.

We are sure that your fans are eager to know what you guys have been up to for eight years?

Tarana – Well I’ve been on TV acting in a few serials like Kuch iss tara & Bade Achhe lagte hain. I’ve also been a part of the film Jodi Breakers and then Jaggu and I also been in Dubai hosting ‘Wakeup With Jaggu and Tarana’ on radio and ‘The Colors Cricquiz’ on TV there together as a team!

Jaggu –While I was in Bombay, besides anchoring on Bloomberg UTV for a period of time and my writing assignments, I was also part of the family business. Once we were in Dubai, it was back to co-hosting the radio show with Tarana.