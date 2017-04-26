I don't see music as a vehicle to fame but for self-expression: DEB

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter DEB released his promising debut solo album, titled 'Tum Gaye Toh'. Adding to the growing list of clichéd titles, ‘Tum Gaye Toh’, the album, ensures its title remains the only clichéd part of the effort. The album opens with the title track that revolves around the permanent scar, sometimes inevitable, that follows a heartbreak and precedes the absolute realisation that some moments would continue to be irreplaceable.

How much has life changed since, the release of your solo album?

I never thought of life being divided between a post and a pre "solo" album phase. I am a singer-songwriter so I keep writing new music, taking events from my life or from people around me and turning them into songs; always looking for new projects, new collaborations with talented people in different fields.

The title track of this album is nearing a million views. What element are you taking into consideration to weigh the success of this album?

Nietzsche said that “success is a great liar”. “Success” and “failure” are measurable but an artist is driven by an inner voice that is immeasurable, unquantifiable and that cannot be denied. Today, I can finally see the road ahead for me as an artist very clearly; that clarity for me is the success.

This album seems to be your subtle way of talking about your own sweet moments and struggles but by not being obvious...

Yes. The answer is there in your question.

What has been more exciting about the album, the fact that you haven’t shied away from using electronic sounds? Is that where your sound is going?

Yes, the next song will be very dance and very radical for me.

Tell us more about ‘Cover of a Magazine’ song.

I think fame lies at the junction of self-sacrifice, selfishness and beauty, with a huge element of the lottery. This song talks about a woman who doesn't want to give up her quest for glory; although she is out of work, she supports her dream to be famous by selling her body. I actually met this woman, one strange night, and I was so moved by her naïve fight for her right to be famous.

You disappeared from the music scene after Arko & Deb journey ended. What inspired you to return? Can you walk us through that?

At that phase, I just didn't want to sell out by making me-too music. I don't see music as a vehicle to fame but for self-expression. To create original music you have to have a different viewpoint, live in an alternate universe. I was just writing songs. Trying to write a new song every day. In those difficult days, my music publisher gave me a small job in his company that helped me pay my bills and pushed me back into the studio to record more songs.

Deb as a ‘bandmate’ compared to Deb the ‘solo artist’ - what are the good and the not-so-good signs you have observed in your evolution?

Honestly, I have never thought of this comparison. I am just a songwriter. I try to work only with people who are the best in their category: musicians, producers, arrangers, lyricists, film directors, cinematographers, photographers, etc. and I get inspired by them every day. Their talents push me to my limits and expand them. And I am eternally grateful to them for that.

You do not like to talk about the DIY efforts you have put in your music videos, while most like to gloat about it. Why is that?

As I said before, music is a collaborative industry. So, I try to surround myself with the best people in the business. When you are not the son of some celebrity and do not have the money, then you have to use your power of persuasion: convince talented professionals to work with you on a shoe-string budget, or sometimes no budget. That is what I call DIY.

Tell us about the people involved in the creation of this album.

My music publisher and producer, Achille Forler, spotted me and stood by me when I was down and out. The gentle Debashish Ray, a dream sound engineer. Bob, a music man and one of the most brilliant synth players of our country, Nitish Pires, producer and arranger – he has arranged ‘Pardes’ and ‘Amante’. Eddie Avil the arranger of ‘Jab Tum Mile’, Puneet Sharma co-writer of the lyrics of few songs – he also acted in the video of ‘What the Fark!’-- Shane Mendonsa arranger of ‘Dil Parinda’ and Uttam Shah who arranger ‘Tum Gaye Toh’.

People assume all 'pop stars' arrive with comfort and backup because the pop sound always sells. Do you consciously choose the kind of sound that you are now associated with?

You don’t get into a particular genre of music because it sells: you get into a particular genre because it expresses your sensibility. You have to choose what you want to be: if you go into painting for the money, then just paint Ganeshas, they will always sell but that won’t make you a great painter. I too can write a ‘Char Bottle Vodka’ song but that won’t be me; I prefer to write ‘Cover of a magazine’. As an artist, your only duty is to your inner voice. And that makes you a misfit. As a creative, you need to carve your niche, break new barriers sonically and lyrically; commercial success is the bonus.

What's next for Deb?

Somehow, I don’t like to announce things before they happen because even the best of plans can abort. Right now I am writing the script for the next two videos of songs from the album; there is a talk of deepening my association with brand Max, and there is the release of the film ‘Ishq vs Luv’.

An album, a Bollywood project, and now official brand ambassador for a clothing brand. Does 2017 look to be your breakthrough year?

It looks so. It would be wonderful to finally see the end of the lean years but the thought doesn’t distract me: I am focusing on my work. I always remember the words of Shah Rukh Khan: “It took me 20 years to become an overnight sensation,” so there is still some way to go!

Tell us about your Max deal and this Bollywood movie.

Max (clothing brand) approached my team after they saw the video trending on YouTube. They saw a connect between their fashion product and my music. The first leg was to promote their Summer 2017 Collection. It is only the beginning of our association. In ‘Ishq vs Luv’, I am playing the parallel lead in the film and composed all the songs.