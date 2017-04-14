RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  14 Apr 2017 15:41 |  By Mallika Deb

I continue to be a curious and eager student of music: Shubha Mudgal

MUMBAI: Maestro Shubha Mudgal is celebrated as one of the pioneering singers in India, in terms of Hindustani Classical, also India pop music. She is also among those rare and finest classical singers who understands the need to continuously adapt and use modern technology.

This notable singer is performing in Mumbai at ‘Udayswar’, an Indian classical music concert of morning ragas at Prithvi Theatre on Sunday, 16 April 2017. The performance will commence with a vocal performance by virtuoso Shubha Mudgal accompanied by Aneesh Pradhan on (Tabla) and Sudhir Nayak on (Harmonium).

Radioandmusic.com had the chance to discuss various aspects of music where the veteran singer shared the utilisation of modern technology in Hindustani Classical, her record label Underscore Records, the approach of Hindustani Classical music and the drastic drop in sales of physical copies of music.

She has always been fascinated by technology. She became an avid user of the internet from the time it became available for individual users in India. “I got a dial-up internet connection around 1996 or so. Excited by the ease of communication it offered I decided to use the net both to learn about musical systems in other parts of the world and to share information about Indian music with others who were interested,” stated the ace musician.

“I continue to use technology in a variety of ways to learn, teach, share, and communicate.”

While talking about the improvement, she stated that musicians have always adapted to changing and emerging technology. “I cannot take any credit for being the only one or one of the few to use technology. In the early part of the 20th century when recording technology came to India, the finest performers of Hindustani classical music adapted their music to comply with the demands of recording technology. That’s how we are able to hear the voices of great singers like Gauhar Jaan, Janaki Bai, Peara Saheb and others from the 78 RPM and other recordings they made. My husband Aneesh Pradhan and I set up Underscore Records, a distribution platform for Indian musicians in 2003, when e-commerce was not the rage as it is today. I continue to use technology in a variety of ways to learn, teach, share, and communicate.” 

“I do not make any conscious effort to fuse styles or elements. I just continue to be a curious and eager student of music, and at times, I end up collaborating with musicians studying forms of music other than Hindustani classical.”

It has indeed been several decades since she started performing professionally. Not only Indian Classical, Shubha Mudgal is also eminent for her repertoire that includes genres of Khayal, Thumri and Dadra, also popular Indian pop music. While talking about fusing various elements and various styles in her singing, “I do not make any conscious effort to fuse styles or elements. I just continue to be a curious and eager student of music and at times, I end up collaborating with musicians studying forms of music other than Hindustani classical.”

On going into the matter where people these days are inclined to Hindustani Classical, she stated from her experience that, “Young students of Hindustani music flock to gurus from different parts of the country. They are eager, hard working, dedicated and often immensely talented. But at one point they face the challenge of either pursuing an uncertain future as exponents of Hindustani classical music or opting for more financial and professional security either by abandoning music altogether or choosing to work with popular music.” 

“There has been a drastic drop in sales and even the most committed music lovers would prefer to listen to music free of cost on YouTube or other platforms rather than dip into their pockets to buy an album to support an emerging talent.”

In between the conversation, being a pioneer of Hindustani Classical Music, without wishing to sound ‘unduly pessimistic’ she stated that she doesn’t see any growth in classical music prospects, mostly. “Thanks to the internet, classical artistes too have started self-publishing and distributing. However, there is no reported boom in sales of classical music at least within the country. Quite to the contrary, there has been a drastic drop in sales and even the most committed music lovers would prefer to listen to music free of cost on YouTube or other platforms rather than dip into their pockets to buy an album to support an emerging talent. The prospects therefore are rather gloomy unless some miraculous change comes about,” she explained. 

She has collaborated, worked with renowned different musicians from all over the world, talking about how challenging is it to collaborate with so many musicians, she shared that if there is willingness to listen to each other and a desire to enrich one’s study through collaborating with others, the prospects of a good and fruitful collaboration become far greater.

On the 16 April, she has have been invited to perform for the UdaySwar series, where she will present an early morning concert without amplification at Prithvi Theatre. “As is the tradition, I will perform morning raags as well as thumri-dadra compositions suitable for the time of day,” she signs off. 

Tags
Shubha Mudgal UdaySwar series Prithvi Theatre Underscore Records Aneesh Pradhan Sudhir Nayak Gauhar Jaan Janaki Bai Peara Saheb music classical singer
Related news
Interviews | 02 Jan 2017

I want to prove to Indian audiences that women can play percussion: Aditya Prabhu

MUMBAI: Sailing with the tide is the easiest, but going against it is challenging. Aditya Prabhu, founder and owner Gladpeople Management Company is a man who stands against the tide.

read more
Interviews | 13 Dec 2016

How a Facebook message paved the way for ILHAAM Project's India tour

MUMBAI: It would be quite a futile exercise to pin down the Lebanese French duo ILHAAM Project under one genre. Unless, of course, if there exists a genre called ‘strangely poetic drawing global influences’.

read more
Interviews | 07 Dec 2016

What is the Fuzz all about?

MUMBAI: When the Delhi-based duo FuzzCulture performs at the upcoming New Wave Asia Festival at home turf, it’d officially become its third appearance at the DIY event (3 out of 3).

read more
Interviews | 24 Nov 2016

You can be edgy in an intelligent manner : RJ Ananta

MUMBAI: A music loving electronics engineer, Ananta ... has been a radio jockey for a decade now. RJ Ananta is a successful programming head and RJ with Big FM Delhi, and wants to be an RJ forever. The four hours when he is on air are the best part of his day, he says.

read more
Interviews | 07 Oct 2016

While we were studying, RJing wasn't a career option: RJ Rani

MUMBAI: She started young not as an RJ but as a music lover. It was her passion for the subject that over a period of time landed her in a profession she was unaware of. However, today she is a well-known radio personality with an experience spread over a decade.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC India Week 14: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 14 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

News
No plans to give publicity to community radio stations through AIR FM channels: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government has said there are no plans to give publicity to community radios throuread more

News
Govt denies any cartelization of tendering in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: The Government has denied any cases of cartelisation in the tendering process of Prasaread more

News
AIR and Russia's Radio Sputnik to mark 70 years of diplomatic relationship

NEW DELHI: A live Radio Bridge programme on “70 years of India-Russia Diplomatic Relationship – read more

Press Releases
HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group