I'm always keen to throw in a few surprises: Bloc Party's Russel Lissack

MUMBAI: Bloc Party, the English indie rock band is all set to visit India for the first time ever to headline SulaFest 2017 at Sula Vineyards on 4 February.

The current band members include Russell Lissack, Justin Harris, Kele Okereke, and Louise Bartle. Former members Matt Tong and Gordon Moakes left the band in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Radioandmusic.com got the opportunity to converse with one of the members of the band, Russell Lissack on the progression of music, the creative process, hiatus during 2013–2015, also their agenda on playing in India for the first time at SulaFest 2017 and more.

Your experimental outlook of music describes how powerful you have been throughout the years in the indie rock scene globally, how would you explain the progress?

The progression has always felt natural to me. I think Bloc Party as a band has always looked to challenge itself and try new things from day one based on what is inspiring us at that time.

How does the creative process work and how do you combine various elements while structuring a song? Are they just an outcome from quick moods?

It can vary so much, there’s never a set process. Sometimes a song can come from a drum beat, sometimes a guitar riff or a sound, sometimes an idea in my head… combining the elements is where the collaboration with the members comes into play.

It’s often hard to put into words as it is at its best when the process is completely organic.

There was a hiatus and line-up changes during 2013–2015, how challenging it was to coordinate with new musician/s in the band?

Personally, I found it very easy to adapt to the new members. They’re both really talented musicians and are lovely people as well. To be honest I’ve worked with a lot of different people and generally find that when you have music in common, the ability to work together is usually easy. Difficult personalities are the real obstacle and as I said, Justin and Louise are such great people that the change could not have been easier.

Do you ever feel nervous when you have to play in a completely different sound in a not-so-familiar place or before hitting the stage?

Yes, I always feel nervous to some degree before every single show. However, I don’t think that is a bad thing, I think it illustrates how much you care about what you are doing. It’s less of an issue than when I was younger. But even as you grow in confidence that feeling is still always there.

You will be playing in India for the first time, what are you looking forward to at SulaFest 2017? Also, what tracks can we expect from your last album ‘Hymns’? What will be on the playlist? Can we expect a surprise set?

I’m not sure yet, our singer Kele writes the set list just before we perform usually. I expect as it is our first time playing in India that there will be a good mix of songs from each of our albums. Personally, I’m always keen to throw in a few surprises so we shall see…

What is your take on the youth who are inclined to punk rock/alternative music? Do you think people are growing their musical knowledge over time?

I think the internet has completely changed people’s access and relationship with music. Now we live in an age where a lot of people can hear almost any song ever made at the touch of a finger and that brings with it so many implications, both good and bad.

In the UK it feels like the alternative scene is less prevalent than it has been before, but then historically it seems that times of political turmoil bring about great alternative music, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds.

What are the music influences you would like to mention and any favourite artist you are currently listening to? Apart from gigging, would you like to throw some lights on your upcoming projects?

Well after this Indian festival, we have a handful of UK shows and then nothing else planned for Bloc Party so I (Russell) have been working on a new project which I’m really excited about and will hopefully be using the time to pursue that further.

What if, after ten years, the punk rock scene goes downhill and you have to switch your genre, what do you think you will be doing then?

At the moment, it seems difficult to predict what will be happening in six months let alone 10 years. I’ve found it is best not to try and plan that far ahead but enjoy the moment you are in now.