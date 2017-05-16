Singers travel diaries

MUMBAI: Singers spend most of their careers travelling all around the world for concerts. So, when one's travelling all the time, why not make the best of it? Well, our singers do know how to make the best of every minute at hand, given their busy schedules.

Thus, their trips are usually a mix of some work cum pleasure. And they make it a point to capture these special moments through lens and at times even share their expedition with their fans. We at Radioandmusic.com get you a compilation of such star on wheels and in the woods moments in our special travel diaries edition.

Neha Kakkar

Jaane Kyon Dil Jaanta Hai Tu Hai Toh I'll Be Alright!! #HappyBirthday Partner!!!! @anshul300 #BFF #BestFriendsForever #BestBoy #AnshulGarg #NehaKakkar A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on May 8, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

Kanika Kapoor

#Chennai for @mtvbollyland girls date with @ananditagymjunkie A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Mika Singh

Only 2 hours left .. see you soon #Bhimtal .. A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh) on May 14, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Shantanu Mukherjee

In Japan for a short vacation!! A post shared by @singer_shaan on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Salim Merchant

And now off to Goa for yet another show.. in fab company - @huseinkk @jonitamusic @vipsyy @sulaiman.merchant #SalimSulaimanLive A post shared by Salim Merchant (@salimmerchant) on May 9, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

A R Rahman

Back to Hollywood A post shared by @arrahman on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Diljit Dosanjh

#DreamTour LOVE MY FANS Thanks to the Parents for bringing little buggies to the concert.. #FanPower #ਿਲਟ #edmontonoilers A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on May 15, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Shreya Ghoshal

Missing the cool kullu manali ki vaadiyaan! A snap from the shoot. A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Sunidhi Chauhan