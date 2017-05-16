RadioandMusic
Instagram |  16 May 2017

Singers travel diaries

MUMBAI: Singers spend most of their careers travelling all around the world for concerts. So, when one's travelling all the time, why not make the best of it? Well, our singers do know how to make the best of every minute at hand, given their busy schedules.

Thus, their trips are usually a mix of some work cum pleasure. And they make it a point to capture these special moments through lens and at times even share their expedition with their fans. We at Radioandmusic.com get you a compilation of such star on wheels and in the woods moments in our special travel diaries edition.

Neha Kakkar

Kanika Kapoor

#Chennai for @mtvbollyland girls date with @ananditagymjunkie

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Mika Singh

Only 2 hours left .. see you soon #Bhimtal ..

A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh) on

Shantanu Mukherjee

In Japan for a short vacation!!

A post shared by @singer_shaan on

Salim Merchant

A R Rahman

Back to Hollywood

A post shared by @arrahman on

Diljit Dosanjh

Shreya Ghoshal

Missing the cool kullu manali ki vaadiyaan! A snap from the shoot.

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) on

Sunidhi Chauhan

We're pushing off to #rewa in this exquisite private jet! #giglife #lifeisgood

A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on

Neha kakkar Kanika Kapoor Mika Singh Shantanu Mukherjee Salim Merchant A R Rahman Diljit Dosanjh Shreya Ghoshal Sunidhi Chauhan Travel Diaries
