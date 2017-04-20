RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Gadget |  20 Apr 2017 19:21 |  By RnMTeam

Blaupunkt introduces rear seat entertainment for vehicles in India

NEW DELHI: Blaupunkt has introduced launch of the Android-based BP RSE AD 10.1 monitor system for rear seat entertainment.

This rear seat monitor is ultra-thin, runs on Android 4.4.4 OS with a QUAD CORE processor, and comes with capacitive touch screen and built-in WiFi, according to an official release.

This model is priced at Rs 34,990 per piece.

The BP RSE AD 10.1 has a compact design with HD display that supports 24-bit True Colour, and inbuilt speakers.

It also has a 1GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB built-in flash memory. The rear seat entertainment system also supports Bluetooth headphone pairing, as well as IR headphones. The rear seat BP RSE AD 10.1 system features a 10.1-inch capacitive touch screen with two built-in speakers, and with DC 12 V power supply.

Blaupunkt director Pankaj Jagwani said, “Every product the company designs is with a view of attaining maximum customer satisfaction. Keeping this vision in mind, Blaupunkt is developing its newest range of products.”

Tags
Blaupunkt vehicles India WiFi Pankaj Jagwani HD
Related news
Gadgets | 12 Feb 2016

Advent launches latest Bluetooth product - Echo Phonz BT 500

MUMBAI: Echo Phonz BT 500 - that is what one of the leading mobile accessories and peripheral brand Advent has named its latest Bluetooth headset.

read more
Gadgets | 18 Aug 2015

iBerry launches Auxus Prime P8000

MUMBAI: Hong Kong based iBerry has launched a smartphone, Auxus Prime P8000, which comes with a fingerprint sensor and also supports 4G. The gadget will be available for sale on Snapdeal by the end of August, 2015. Auxus Prime P8000 is the customised version of Elephone P8000.

read more
Gadgets | 14 Apr 2015

boAt releases portable speaker Rugged exclusive via Amazon India

MUMBAI: New audio technology company boAt, has unveiled Rugged, its splash proof Bluetooth speaker with in-built power bank and released it exclusively on Amazon India. The portable Bluetooth speaker is exclusively available on Amazon through a strategic partnership with Imagine Marketing.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

Press Releases
Videocon d2h signs up Hungama Play

MUMBAI: Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has partnered with Hungamread more

Press Releases
India Radio Forum 2017 unveils a new format at QLA The Kila New Delhi

MUMBAI: The annual India Radio Forum Conference (IRF) and Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017, read more

Press Releases
Big FM continues to be the official radio partner of Kings XI Punjab

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, proudly extends its support to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)team as the official raread more

top# 5 articles

1
South African DJ and producer Culoe de Song to debut in India

MUMBAI: Johannesburg-based DJ and producer Culoe de Song, credited with pushing the African sound around the world alongside compatriot and peer...read more

2
Cuebrick teams up with KARRA to release 'Smoke & Fire' on Enhanced Recordings

MUMBAI: One of Enhanced's most iconic producers returns with a brand new collaboration alongside a fellow Enhanced regular, in their first...read more

3
Peppy with a penchant for groove, Nanok to play in Pune

MUMBAI: Considered peppy with a blend of glitchy disco, Nanok will be performing in Pune as part of Baleno Wicked Weekends on 22 April. Even though...read more

4
Nothing is bigger than our traditional music: Naviin Gandharv

MUMBAI:  Indian classical musician Naviin Gandharv who happens to be the only Belabaharr – a musical instrument invented by his father Pt.Babulal...read more

5
Ushuaïa Ibiza and Tinie Tempah announce DJ EZ as disturbing Ibiza co-host

MUMBAI: Following on from the huge announcement that Disturbing Ibiza will be back for another season at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the brand’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group