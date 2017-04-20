Blaupunkt introduces rear seat entertainment for vehicles in India

NEW DELHI: Blaupunkt has introduced launch of the Android-based BP RSE AD 10.1 monitor system for rear seat entertainment.

This rear seat monitor is ultra-thin, runs on Android 4.4.4 OS with a QUAD CORE processor, and comes with capacitive touch screen and built-in WiFi, according to an official release.

This model is priced at Rs 34,990 per piece.

The BP RSE AD 10.1 has a compact design with HD display that supports 24-bit True Colour, and inbuilt speakers.

It also has a 1GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB built-in flash memory. The rear seat entertainment system also supports Bluetooth headphone pairing, as well as IR headphones. The rear seat BP RSE AD 10.1 system features a 10.1-inch capacitive touch screen with two built-in speakers, and with DC 12 V power supply.

Blaupunkt director Pankaj Jagwani said, “Every product the company designs is with a view of attaining maximum customer satisfaction. Keeping this vision in mind, Blaupunkt is developing its newest range of products.”