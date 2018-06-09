RadioandMusic
International music stars in Hindi movies

MUMBAI: Indian musicians have always been targeted for plagiarism and lifting tunes from West. However, we barely know the impact Bollywood has outside India. With many international musicians collaborating with Indian musicians says a lot about the talent and sheer popularity Indian musicians and Hindi films enjoys. Let’s see some of the international stars who collaborated with Indian musicians/movies.

Tata Young: The signature song of the hit film Dhoom is sung by Tata Young, a Thai-American singer. The song and the artiste both were an instant hit.

Akon: Who would have thought the Lonely singer would sing a Bollywood chartbuster. But Shah Rukh Khan made it possible. Chammak Challo, a song still reverberates in many parties, is sung by Akon, the global singing superstar.

Kylie Minogue: The only highlight of an otherwise forgettable movie Blue, was this crackling song, Chiggy Wiggy, sung by Australian superstar, Kylie Minogue. What’s more, she also starred in this song, alongside Akshay Kumar.

Gustavo Santaolalla: Two-time Academy winner, this Argentinean musician composed music for Kiran Rao’s directorial debut, Dhobhi Ghat. The composer composed the soundtrack and background score for the movie. When Gustmavo visited India, Aamir and Kiran hosted a party for the musicians, which was attended by who’s who of Hindi film industry.

Snoop Dogg: Snoop Dog also known as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, was a part of Akshay Kumar’s Singh is King, as he sang and appeared in the title song. The rapping portions of this song by Snoop Dog became quite a rage later.

Snoop Dogg Akshay Kumar Aamir Khan Kylie Minogue Blue AKON Shah Rukh Khan Chammak Challo Tata Young Dhoom Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr Gustavo Santaolalla Kiran Rao
Features | 30 May 2018

Interesting facts of memorable Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: Song and dance are the identity of India Film industry since the time immemorial and makes a distinguishing factor from the West. The songs usually last for three to four minutes, however, encapsulates the whole essence of the situation it is based on.

read more
Features | 15 May 2018

An ode to dancing queen Madhuri Dixit on her 51st Birthday

MUMBAI: There is not a soul among Hind Film lovers that grew up during late 80’s and whole of 90’s, that didn’t catch a fancy for Madhuri Dixit. She ruled every man’s fantasy and was every girl’s idol. That smile, charm, and acting skills made her a phenomenon.

read more
Features | 09 Aug 2017

Let's catch up on Bollywood Chandralekhas and their pole dance

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez’s sizzling pole dance in Chadralekha from A Gentleman, got us thinking of all the Bollywood pole moves.  This is not the first time that a Bollywood number has got the temperatures soaring.

read more
Features | 24 Sep 2016

Has the industry forgotten Vinod Rathod -the voice of 1990s' Shah Rukh Khan?

MUMBAI: Remember the voice behind Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt in films like 'Baazigar' (1993) and 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' (2003)? But, has anyone wondered where the singer vanished in the last decade? Here is how the singer looks now.

read more
Features | 21 Mar 2016

Do you know these international singers who mesmerised Bollywood?

Tata Young, the Thai pop sensation was one of the earliest international artists who got associated with Bollywood. Her song ‘Dhoom Machale’ added extra power to the Bollywood action thriller. The song was Tata Young's most victorious single ever in India. Tata Young could not pronounce ‘Dhoom’ as it should be.

read more

