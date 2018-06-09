International music stars in Hindi movies

MUMBAI: Indian musicians have always been targeted for plagiarism and lifting tunes from West. However, we barely know the impact Bollywood has outside India. With many international musicians collaborating with Indian musicians says a lot about the talent and sheer popularity Indian musicians and Hindi films enjoys. Let’s see some of the international stars who collaborated with Indian musicians/movies.

Tata Young: The signature song of the hit film Dhoom is sung by Tata Young, a Thai-American singer. The song and the artiste both were an instant hit.

Akon: Who would have thought the Lonely singer would sing a Bollywood chartbuster. But Shah Rukh Khan made it possible. Chammak Challo, a song still reverberates in many parties, is sung by Akon, the global singing superstar.

Kylie Minogue: The only highlight of an otherwise forgettable movie Blue, was this crackling song, Chiggy Wiggy, sung by Australian superstar, Kylie Minogue. What’s more, she also starred in this song, alongside Akshay Kumar.

Gustavo Santaolalla: Two-time Academy winner, this Argentinean musician composed music for Kiran Rao’s directorial debut, Dhobhi Ghat. The composer composed the soundtrack and background score for the movie. When Gustmavo visited India, Aamir and Kiran hosted a party for the musicians, which was attended by who’s who of Hindi film industry.

Snoop Dogg: Snoop Dog also known as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, was a part of Akshay Kumar’s Singh is King, as he sang and appeared in the title song. The rapping portions of this song by Snoop Dog became quite a rage later.