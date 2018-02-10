RadioandMusic
Are Indian artiste taken less seriously than international?

MUMBAI: The old Hindi saying, ‘Ghar ki murgi daal barabar’ stands true, when it comes to attending concerts for Indian audiences. They prefer attending an international star’s concert instead of their homegrown talent. In fact, the big bucks too come out of their pockets when names like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Chainsmokers are dropped in. Today, the Indian concert organisers have started roping in more international acts due to this growing craze about seeing a global icon on their home ground.

Well, it’s the audience that makes the final call, but is it fair to our very artistes? And, who would be better than them to answer this question. Thus, we at Radioandmusic, contacted a few well-known music names to know their views on the growing international music scene in India.

Amaal Mallik, a leading composer and singer said, “When an international artiste comes to Indian, media gets more excited. We don't support our artistes the way we support the others. The reason why we got ruled for 200 years is because we like white people more than ourselves.”

He further added, “I have seen a concert of an indie musician with 4000- 5000 people turning up. There is so much that Indian artistes can do but there is no one to support them, and if there is, then we are right there.”

Even Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer Papon feels sorry about this scenario, he stated, “Our music stars are not bigger than the film stars yet, that is the reason why we don't have a music industry, we have a film industry. And this is the reason why there are no rockstars or popstars yet to that level in our country.”

Singer-composer Salim Merchant has a different take on the matter. “It's not true. When we travel to foreign countries a lot of people there who don't go to Eḍ Sheeran or Justin Bieber concert, come for our shows. So, it is like the grass is always greener on the other side. People from India, slightly take it for granted that they can anytime watch Salim- Sulaiman we are there in the country only, and they’d be like let's go to Ed Sheeran then.”

Salim further explained that the Indians also attend their concerts in India, but the number is lesser here in comparison to their international tours.

All we can say is that its time for India to expand and popularise the music industry to have a global effect.

