Get spooked the musical way this Halloween

MUMBAI: Once again we have come to the spookiest weekend of the year, Halloween or also known as All Hallows’ Eve, it occurs annually on 31 October. It is celebrated with trick-or-treating, attending costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, visiting haunted attractions, playing pranks, telling scary stories or watching horror films. To add more to this eve, venues in Mumbai are also holding special themed parties with music to spook you this Halloween.

Versova Social

Smirnoff Experience presents DJ Russel at Versova Social. DJ Russel can leverage his experience to read a crowd. Every night with DJ Russel is one of surprises, innovativeness, and pure music. With him in the house, it’s like living with the unusual and being forced to treat it like it were normal. And one refers not to his varied hued hair or his style of dressing. The party will start at 9pm on 27 October. Again on 28 October the venue will host Horrorwood Halloween featuring DJ Ishani who is knows exactly what she didn’t like when she joined the circuit. She is one of the elites in the Indian Hip-Hop DJ league. She has not just performed at various pubs in the city but has also played over 75 venues across the country. To add on she has even spread her wings internationally bagging gigs in Dubai, Doha and Muscat. Over the past couple of years she has also played NH7 Club gigs across the country.

Halloween at Wink

To have a spooky night walk into Wink and dance to DJ tunes with DJ Naveed Pirani at Vivanta By Taj on 27 October.

Glocal Junction

Glocal Junction is all set to be the ultimate one-stop party place on Friday nights. As a part of Klub Kulture this Friday, DJ Sartek will be jazzing it up at Glocal Junction, Andheri. Sartek is one of the most talented dance music producers in the country and is the only Indian to be signed by Hardwell's legendary Revealed Recordings. He started his career opening for legends like Rank1, First State, Max Vangelli and soon moved to the bigger stage, being the opening act of choice for Hardwell, Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Nicky Romero and Steve Aoki.

Following his popular debut track Apocalypse, Sartek's Dopamine (Guru Records) gained massive support from David Guetta, with regular plays on his radio show. Dopamine quickly entered the Beat port Top 100 EH making Sartek the first Indian to grace the prestigious charts. Apart from being lauded by Hardwell himself, Sartek has also caught the attention of others such as Afrojack, Blasterjaxx and David Guetta and is definitely a force to reckon with.

BKC DIVE

On the disc will be DJ Madoc who will spin out some crazy and upbeat dance numbers along with Stereo beats. Dress your craziest this weekend on 28 October and dart to BKC Dive for the season's most awaited pre Halloween party.

The Little Door

Unwind from the daily hustle bustle and get into party groove at The Little Door. Its spooktacular ‘The So Scary That You Will Poop your Pants’ is definitely a one stop destination for all who wish to make their weekend spookiest. Get the experience of DJ Frankenstein and The Little Monster Family serving a freakishly scary Halloween on 28 October.

3 Wise Monkeys

3 Wise Monkeys serves a special menu for Halloween’s eve and is hosting a special Karoke party to tap the foot on with Mario Andrade and Glynis Luan Simoes. The scariest party will kickstart at 9pm on 28 October.

R-Adda

The places host ‘The walking Dead’ on 26 October featuring DJ Swap who is famous for his hip-hop and big room house over a decade in djing. He started off at an early age of 14 getting inspirations from the places he played. Swap likes to experiment with new sounds. He ensures that he gave his people new breathtaking music to keep their music spirits high. On the consequent day the venue will hold ‘The Dead Valley’ to make the nightlife spooky. It will the feature DJ Reeshav aka DJRB.

Courtyard Marriot

Have a special evening with DJ Hardik aka Hardik Hirani and DJ Akhtar on 28 October. DJ Akhtar is the most prominent name in club culture and Indian music dance industry. He has performed at Bollywood biggies parties and has travelled across the globe.

AntiSocial Khar

It will be Horrorwood featuring VDJ Cas. Cas describes himself as Purveyor of infectious hip hop and trap beats, music video magic man and a creator of a feel good and high energy atmosphere. Catch with him on 28 October