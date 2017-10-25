These songs are dedicated to the temples of India

Mumbai: Tracks like Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, Namoh Namah pull you towards some significant temples in India. These temples are not only beautifully carved but are also situated in the most beautiful parts of India.

Here is a list of songs that are truly dedicated to the temples of India.

Gangotri

Sidhivinayak

The Golden Temple

Kedarnath

Jay Jay Kedarnath anthem song sung by singers like Arjit singh, Kailash kher, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Amitabh Bachchan and many more have contributed to this track.

Shirdi

You must have definitely not missed on this hit movie Amar Akbar Anthony's Shirdi Wale Sai Baba song. It's sung by Mohammed Rafi and lyrics are penned by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Amarnath

Jaga Bholenath Bachawa Amarnath track is sung by the popular singer Pawan Singh

Laxminarayan Temple

Badrinath

Vaishnodevi

Kashi Vishwanth