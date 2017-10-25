RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Features |  25 Oct 2017 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

These songs are dedicated to the temples of India

Mumbai: Tracks like Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, Namoh Namah pull you towards some significant temples in India. These temples are not only beautifully carved but are also situated in the most beautiful parts of India.

Here is a list of songs that are truly dedicated to the temples of India.

Gangotri

Sidhivinayak

The Golden Temple

Kedarnath

Jay Jay Kedarnath anthem song sung by singers like Arjit singh, Kailash kher, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Amitabh Bachchan and many more have contributed to this track.

Shirdi

You must have definitely not missed on this hit movie Amar Akbar Anthony's Shirdi Wale Sai Baba song. It's sung by Mohammed Rafi and lyrics are penned by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Amarnath

Jaga Bholenath Bachawa Amarnath track is sung by the popular singer Pawan Singh

Laxminarayan Temple

Badrinath

Vaishnodevi

Kashi Vishwanth

Tags
Siddhvinayk Amitabh Bachan Kashi Vishwanath Temple Siddhivinayak Vaishnodevi Badrinath Kedarnath Shirdi Gangotri
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Saregama teams up with Music & Sound to recreate old melodies

MUMBAI: Saregama Music which brings evergreen Hindi hits, devotional, folk and devotional numbersread more

News
BARC Week 41: Channel V and Zoom show an extensive rise in numbers

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

News
Relevance of content is important: Rajat Uppal

MUMBAI: Radio stations are no longer restricting themselves to the studio.read more

News
DRM best digital radio system as it utilizes present technologies and uses lesser spectrum: Pal

NEW DELHI: Even as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has scheduled an open house discussread more

News
Saavn Originals brings in fresh content with 'Talking Music'

MUMBAI: Saavn has been offering some outstanding content to its users through Saavn Originals anread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dave Clarke 'The Desecration of Desire' out this week

MUMBAI: After a 14 year hiatus, techno and electronic music icon Dave Clarke releases his third full length album this month, entitled The...read more

2
Deepika’s alluring in Padmavati's first song 'Ghoomar'

MUMBAI: The first song Ghoomar from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming release Padmavati is out. Ghoomar, as the name suggests is a Rajasthani Folk...read more

3
If the venues want the artiste to perform they will have to pay: Mihir Joshi

MUMBAI: Multi-talented Mihir Joshi started his journey as a radio jockey in FM Rainbow for five years and then joined Radio One. He said, “I was...read more

4
Freezing on national TV took a toll on me: Mellissa Dessa

Acoustic/Indie artiste based in Mumbai, Mellissa Dessa is also a Fashion Designer by profession. Mellissa has been charming people with her tunes...read more

5
Aditya Narayan joins Colors' Entertainment Ki Raat

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan will soon be a part of Colors’ reality show Entertainment Ki Raat. The show will air on the Viacom 18 channel in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group