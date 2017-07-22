RadioandMusic
Features |  22 Jul 2017 21:00 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood singers unite to fight depression; mourn for Chester Bennington

MUMBAI: The recent death of Chester Bennington from Linkin Park has shaken the world. Chester who was a front man of American rock band Linkin Park committed suicide because of depression.

This not-so-seriously taken term “depression” has taken many lives in the past and it continues to take many. Thus, we at Radioandmusic connected with B-town singers to understand their view on this term “suicide”, that’s more dangerous than a ticking time-bomb, how can one tackle this deadly thought and its close cousin depression.

Expressing his sadness over Bennington’s death Arman Malik said, “I’m deeply saddened by the Chester Bennington’s sudden death. What hurts me more is that he committed suicide.”

Knowing his kind the artist further added, “Musical stars and artists are hugely emotional people and feel very lonely in the limelight. However, don’t know what caused Chester to take such a big step because the reason has gone away with him now.

“It could have been a big factor and like always, I keep stressing on how important mental health is and how important it is to talk to someone you confide in if you have any problems.”

On his childhood memories of Chester he stated, “Chester was a big musical influence for me and now a huge part of my childhood is no more. I will definitely miss Chester. He definitely mattered to all of us.”

Shibani Kashyap said, “I am shattered by Chester’s suicide case. This is unfortunate.”  

Getting into the depth of the matter Kashyap explained why one should have more options than just music.  “First don’t just look for singing. Music is a vast area and one should explore all the fields and thus one should not keep him/her self idol.”

She also added, “Music is a form of meditation, it is the biggest healer and it should not be seen as a reason for suicide.”

Knowing that depression is the root cause of suicide the singer went on to explain, “Work stress has become so normal in this busy life, but people are afraid to admit that they suffer from depression. Sadly it is considered as a stigma. I would advise people to take counselling if required.”

On the same note we also spoke to Manmarziyan singer Shilpa Rao and she stated, “People around these people matter. They should reach out to people who easily do not express or mingle with people in the crowd.”

Talking about musicians she said, “They need personal space, love and friends with whom they can be open about what is up in their life.”

On the other hand Ullu Ka Pattha singer Nikita Gandhi said, “I don’t have any idea as to why people take such drastic step in their life. Maybe uncertainty in profession could be a reason. Chester was a professional singer and he was a revolutionary for our age.”

Expressing her views on depression she stated, “It’s a delicate situation. It is easy to analyse, find reason why people commit suicide but it's complex to understand unless you wear that person’s shoes. Personally I am a medical student and I’ve seen people committing suicide. The reasons vary from person to person. In terms of music roads are steep on both the side and one should have friends with them with whom they can share everything.”

Singer-music composer Tanishk Bagchi called depression a disease which has infected humans all over. “Strength and patience is only way one can overcome this,” said he.

Sharing his real life incident he stated, “I myself have been through stages in my life where I was depressed with my career, my music, my family, my relationship. But then I realised that there are so many good things in life, that God has given us. These things are more valuable than everything I don’t have.”

On Chester’s sudden death Bagchi said, “It is a sad thing that Chester Bennington, Bidisha and Robbin Williams took their own precious lives. Music is the only way that can cure. It worked on me.”

Eshaan Noorani said: “Chester was my favourite contemporary band. He was a versatile musician I have known.”

Linkin Park Chester Bennington Bollywood Arman Malik Shibani Kashyap Shilpa Rao Nikita Gandhi Tanishk Bagchi Eshaan Noorani
