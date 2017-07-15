RadioandMusic
Features |  15 Jul 2017 10:03 |  By RnMTeam

Rewinding to the '90s

MUMBAI: Nineties was the time when music had a totally different meaning, the compositions had their own beauty, and the songs of that time had a different soul to them. These songs were beautiful, mostly because of the beautiful voices that ruled the Indian music scene. Let’s have a look at such heart-rending voices, the singers that made the nineties era so memorable.

Kumar Sanu                                                                     

If the article is about the nineties, then it definitely has to start with Kumar Sanu, the voice behind some of the most epic songs of that era. Who can forget those lovely Aashiqui songs, be it Dheere Dheere Se or Saason Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise or any other song from that movie, all of them are still so fresh in everyone’s mind. Other than that, Sanu has also given many blockbusters and evergreen songs like Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal HaiAe Kaash Ke Hum, Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye and many more. His Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam from DDLJ still gives us the beautiful feeling of falling in love, every time we hear it. His last Bollywood hit song was Dard Karaara from the movie Dum Lagake Haisha.

Alka Yagnik

A beauty, a talent, a voice which was many times compared with the legend Lata Mangeshkar, which is none other than the super talented Alka Yagnik. She was a regular voice of the nineties. Most of the blockbuster songs for the blockbusters movies like SaajanKuch Kuch Hota HaiGhulam are sung by her.

Sadhana Sargam

Whenever we talk about love, the first song that comes to our mind is Pehla Nasha from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Sadhana Sargam was the voice behind this lovely song. Sargam was one of the most popular voices of that era. Songs like Saat Samundar Paar from VishwatmaMain Kolhapur Se Aayi Hoon from AnjaamAao Na from Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and a lot of other memorable songs are in her credits. She will always remain as one the most beautiful voices of the industry.

Udit Narayan

The signature voice of the nineties, Udit Narayan was everywhere back then. Every student has sung his Papa Kehte hai at one or the other in their lives. Tu Cheez Badi from Mohra, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi from Papa Kehte HaiJaadu Teri Nazar from Darr and lots n lots of songs are still on the lips of the Indians. This Padma Shri singer definitely is not only the epic singer of that era but of the whole millennium.

Hariharan

The patent voice of AR Rahman’s songs, Hariharan remains one of the most versatile singers of the industry. Tu Hi Re from the movie Bombay, still manages to get tears in one’s eyes. The rains continue to remind one of the Yaadein’s title track, Saawan Barse Tarse Dil; a big bunch of such mesmerising songs are sung by this veteran. He was also a star when it came to pop music, Kai Zhala and Krishna are delightfully remembered by the music lovers.

Kavita Krishnamurthy

As Sridevi is best remembered for her song Hawa Hawai from the movie Mr. India, people also know that song as Kavita Krishnamurthy’s song. Kavita was always a distinguished singer of the era. She, in her career, sang mostly with Hariharan and Tu Hi Re from the movie Bombay remains their best till date. Krishnamurthy has sung most of Sridevi and Manisha Koirala’s songs. Aaj Main Upar and Ye Dil Sun Raha Hai from Khamoshi The MusicalMeri Duniya Hai from VaastavNimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and a lot more are fondly remembered.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

The most common thing about Shah Rukh Khan’s songs is the voice of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. He has given superb songs for SRK like Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishare from Chalte ChalteBadi Mushkil Hai from AnjaamChaand Taare Tod Laoon from Yes Boss and many more. Bhattacharya managed to rule the music charts in 90’s with his songs. His song Ole Ole is still the fun song of Bollywood. Songs like Wada Raha Sanam from KhiladiMere Kayalon Ki Malika from Josh had made people go crazy.

Jaspinder Narula

When someone screams and sings, everyone gets irritated, but when Jaspinder Narula screamed Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, listeners went gaga. A different and soulful voice with a Punjabi touch, Jaspinder won audiences hearts all over. Her Taare Hai Barati from Virasat has always been a signature song at the wedding ceremonies. Jaspinder also sung for TV serials like KutumbKalash and few more.

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam

Salman’s voice in the nineties or Rajshri Productions’s patent singer, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam always remains a class apart. Many memorable songs are there in his name, to name a few of which are Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya from LoveMere Rang Mein Rang Ne Waali from Maine pyar kiyaDidi Tera Devar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. He even has a Guinness World Record for recording highest number of songs.

