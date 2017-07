This day, that year: Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Remember back in 2002, Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Morey Piya and Dola Re Dola became huge hits, and one name that became unforgettable with these songs was Shreya Ghoshal. It was this day 15 years ago when the industry got one of the best female playback singers.

On this special day, Radioandmusic celebrates 15 years of Shreya Ghoshal with a hit song from each year.

2002 – Bairi Piya (Devdas)

2003 – Chan Chan (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S)

2004 – Suna Suna (Krishna Cottage)

2005 – Piyu Bole (Parineeta)

2006 – Mujhe Haq Hai (Vivah)

2007 – Ta Ra Ra Ra Rum Song (Ta Ra Rum Pum)

2008 – Teri Ore (Singh is King)

2009 – Ishq Hi Hai Rab (Dil Bole Hadippa)

2010 – Salaam Aaya (Veer)

2011 - Teri Meri (Bodyguard)

2012 – Jhalla Wallah (Ishaqzaade)

2013 – Sun Raha Hai Na Tu (Aashiqui 2)

2014 – Chaar Kadam (PK)

2015 – Deewani Mastani (Deewani Mastani)

2016 - Tere Bin (Wazir)

2017 – Hans Mat Pagle (Toilet – Ek Prem Katha)