Sports personalities that excelled at music

MUMBAI: Recently Harbhajan Singh announced about his upcoming single, but this is not the first time he is trying his hands at singing. Years back he had sung ‘Meri Ma’. Infact he is not the only sportsperson to sing songs. May it be for advertisment or hobby or for fun, sports personalities have proved that they are not only excellent players but also excellent singers.

Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Hardy Sandu, Virat Kholi are some of the many sports personality who have debuted as singers.

Check out these sportspersons exceptionally well sung songs below:

Harbhajan singh

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

Hardy Sandhu

Brett Lee with Asha Bhosle

Suresh Raina