RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Features |  10 Jul 2017 15:18 |  By RnMTeam

Sports personalities that excelled at music

MUMBAI: Recently Harbhajan Singh announced about his upcoming single, but this is not the first time he is trying his hands at singing. Years back he had sung ‘Meri Ma’. Infact he is not the only sportsperson to sing songs. May it be for advertisment or hobby or for fun, sports personalities have proved that they are not only excellent players but also excellent singers.

Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Hardy Sandu, Virat Kholi are some of the many sports personality who have debuted as singers.

Check out these sportspersons exceptionally well sung songs below:

Harbhajan singh

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

Hardy Sandhu

Brett Lee with Asha Bhosle

Suresh Raina

Tags
Suresh Raina Brett Lee Asha Bhosle Hardy Sandhu Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh
Related news
Features | 08 Sep 2016

Birthday Special: Asha Bhosle and her songs through the decades

MUMBAI: Think of music and there is no way you can miss Asha Bhosle. She is, nonetheless, a tremendous talent whose forte has been her magnificent range and versatility – rarely has the world seen an artiste excel in so many varied genres.

read more
Features | 31 Aug 2016

Asha's tweet on music in TV ads sets industry thinking

MUMBAI: She's an icon for the nation, and when she speaks, it's bound to create ripples. Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's recent tweet lambasting tuneless singing and bad pronunciations in TV ads has got the ad industry thinking. Wondering what her tweet read? Check it out.

read more
Features | 27 Jun 2016

Tribute songs that bring R D Burman back to life

MUMBAI: The Indian music buff needs no introduction to R D Burman, aka Pancham Da, His melodies, beats, background music transcended regional and cultural borders in the subcontinent.

read more
Features | 05 May 2016

Echoes from Asha Bhosle's concerts around the world

MUMBAI: Asha Bhosle, one of the most eminent female playback singers has declared that she will be performing live for the last time in September 2016. Asha made the declaration at the cover-unveil launch of Society Magazine's May 2016 edition, which features her on the cover.

read more
Features | 24 Mar 2016

Bollywood stars who started their careers with music videos

MUMBAI: The 1990s was a time when music videos used to feature gratifying stunners. Some of them were noticed and made their way into films. But their start was often the humble music video that aired on MTV and others of its ilk. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn is all set for #NoFilterNeha Season 2

MUMBAI: As Saavn has moved from being just another music streaming service to a global entertainmread more

Press Releases
Red FM and RJ Malishka wish to bring change with 'Mumbai Khadde Mein'

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ to help address the peread more

News
Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE,read more

News
MIB scheme evaluation: Revised tenders invited from twenty agencies

NEW DELHI: Nine more agencies in a revised tender for the evaluation of its schemes to be carrieread more

News
Indian music industry sets up PDL, a new association for telco licensing

MUMBAI: There's change afoot in the Indian music industry.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Miranda Lambert's album 'The Weight Of These Wings' certified Platinum by RIAA

MUMBAI: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville Grammy award-winner Miranda Lambert’s sixth studio album ‘The Weight of These Wings’ is now certified...read more

2
Internet is helping an artist live a stable life: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The ‘Suit Suit’ fame, Guru Randhawa recently released his new single, ‘High Rated Gabru’. At a meet and greet session called Hungama...read more

3
Linda Nolan duped by fake Manchester attack victim

MUMBAI: Irish singer Linda Nolan has claimed she was duped by a women who pretended to be a victim of the Manchester terror attack. She spoke about...read more

4
Rolling Stones musical 'in the works'

MUMBAI: Workshops are taking place in West End here in search of stars to be in a potential Rolling Stones musical. The search is on but the...read more

5
Just Kiddin remixes Cedric Gervais' latest single 'Somebody New' Ft. Liza Owen

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning DJ, producer and label boss, Cedric Gervais, reveals his newest remix of ‘Somebody New’ featuring Liza Owen, by the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group