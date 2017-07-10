RadioandMusic
Being trolled on social media led to their social exit

MUMBAI: Recently Ed Sheeran quit Twitter after being trolled on it. It’s not the first time that singers or celebrities have quit social media due to trolls or threats. Not only famous people quit due to trolling but also common people go through it. Over the years trolling, abusing, threatening have increased. Such negativity is bound to affect these singers and celebrities or anyone for that matter.

Many known international singers like Halsey, Adele, Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato, Zayn Malik, Nicki Minaj, Lily Allen, Sinead O’connor, Normani Kordei have quit and returned to twitter over the years for the same reason, Ed Sheeran being the latest one.

Normani Kordei of US girl group Fifth Harmony announced in 2016: “I’ve been racially cyberbullied with tweets and pictures so horrific and racially charged that I can’t subject myself any longer to the hate.” However, she has since returned to the service.

Ed Sheeran, whose album ‘÷’ is the year’s biggest seller worldwide with eight million copies sold in three months, told the Sun: “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things.”

He also added: “One comment ruins your day. The headfuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

True, one comment can make your day or break your day and receiving such hateful negative comments everyday will surely start playing with your head. Some people can face it head on without giving it much thought but some people cannot get past it and it affect their lives.

Receiving such hateful comments and being made fun on daily basis can cause depression, anxiety, anti-social behavior etc. Famous personalities cannot afford to show or go through it as it affects their credibility in the industry and career.

International musicians are not the only one who are being trolled. Indian artist like Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Nigam etc have also suffered through it. Though they have a huge fan following, they also have haters who say nasty things.

Nasty individuals, who use online anonymity to be cruel, spread their own brand of hate, destroy reputations and products, and generally try to upset and crush as many people and companies as they possibly can. They are the ones hiding behind a computer or phone and trolling people, like attention seekers who do not have the guts to speak up publically.

While you can’t control whether you will become a troll’s target, you can decide if you will make yourself a troll’s victim. Knowing that the troll’s goal is to embarrass, humiliate, ridicule, demean and shame you, you have a choice about how you are going to react.

However, there are also a few who have been banned on Twitter in the past. Twitter banned a very well known playback singer Abhijeet Bhatacharya and in support to the injustice on Abhijeet, Sonu Nigam quit twitter.

Well, social media platform has its pros and cons and its upto you which ones to consider and react upon.

