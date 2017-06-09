10 songs to set your mood this monsoon
MUMBAI: The rains have washed away all the trails of sun and sent in the mood for romance.
So, if you’re missing that lovely someone this monsoon or if you’re home with some hot pakoras and tea this weekend alongside your better half, you’ve got to play this. These romantic tracks will make this season even more beautiful.
Check our list –
Baarish
Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon
Teri Meri Kahaani
Iktara
Tum Hi Ho
Chum Chum
Bol Do Na Zara
Janam Janam
Sawan Aaya Hai
Kaun Tujhe