RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Features |  09 Jun 2017 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

10 songs to set your mood this monsoon

MUMBAI: The rains have washed away all the trails of sun and sent in the mood for romance.

So, if you’re missing that lovely someone this monsoon or if you’re home with some hot pakoras and tea this weekend alongside your better half, you’ve got to play this. These romantic tracks will make this season even more beautiful.

Check our list –

Baarish

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

Teri Meri Kahaani

Iktara

Tum Hi Ho

Chum Chum

Bol Do Na Zara

Janam Janam

Sawan Aaya Hai

Kaun Tujhe

Tags
Baarish Chum Chum
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Tenders invited for agency to evaluate MIB schemes in information, broadcasting and films

NEW DELHI: Offers have been invited by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for evaluation oread more

News
BARC Week 22: 9XM pushes back B4U Music

MUMBAI: Week 22 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a noread more

News
Big FM's RJ Siddharth takes a ride on the folk music highway
, ,

MUMBAI: In classical times, radio presented limited content to the listeners, whereas, today radiread more

Press Releases
Radio City's 'City Ka Darbaar' an initiative to make Delhi ka Kona Kona Behtar

MUMBAI: Radio City has launched a unique platform to connect the citizens of Delhi with the recenread more

News
Highlights of the 17th PALM Expo

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 from 1-3 June encompassed highlread more

top# 5 articles

1
10 songs to set your mood this monsoon

MUMBAI: The rains have washed away all the trails of sun and sent in the mood for romance. So, if you’re missing that lovely someone this monsoon or...read more

2
EMI Records India's artist Yash Narvekar is ready to take on Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ever since the leading Music Label, Universal Music Group collaborated with renowned Bollywood director Mohit Suri to launch EMI Records...read more

3
Shankar Mahadevan on Radio City's 'Gig City Season 2'

MUMBAI: Shankar Mahadevan is all set to take over the Radio City for ‘Gig City Season 2’ on 9 June, 6 pm onwards. Shankar Mahadevan will render folk...read more

4
Didn't work with Atif Aslam as couldn't afford trouble, says Onir

MUMBAI: National Award winning director Onir says he wanted to work with Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam for ‘Shab’, but couldn't due to the...read more

5
PLAY: The music, fashion and art festival announces lineup

MUMBAI: PLAY, isn’t the name enough to occupy you? A unique fashion, art and music festival blending the best of all, where there will be top-notch...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group