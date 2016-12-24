13 things you should know about Mohammed Rafi

The Padma Shri award-winning singer has sung 26,000 songs, but there are just 7,405 songs on record so far.

On his 92nd birth anniversary, we have listed several facts about Mohammed Rafi that you should be familiar with.

Mohammed Rafi made his first public performance at the age of 13 in 1937 in Lahore at a concert featuring K. L. Saigal.