Global Desi Records brings Tanmay Ssingh and Niki Tamboli together for the first time with ‘Chhori’!

MUMBAI: In this their very first musical offering, Global Desi Records pulls a casting coup and ropes Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss fame and actor Tanmay Ssingh for the track ‘Chhori’, a desi masala party song. This marks the first onscreen collaboration between Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh, as they come together for this high octane dance track that’s guaranteed to have you on your feet.

Producers Shikha Kalra , Alim Morani and Prateek Chaurasia with Global Desi Records flag off their foray into the music industry with ‘Chhori’ and going ahead hope to bring audiences versatile music across genres, with the industry’s biggest music artists and experts onboard.

With vocals by Sonu Kakkar and Vee Kapoor, and music and lyrics by Danish Sabri who has penned tracks for several Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan films, ‘Chhori’ directed by Aslam Khan and Ravi Akhade, has been shot on a lavish scale against a vibrant background that reflects its uptempo vibe.

The anticipation for the song has reached a whole new high as the teaser of 'Chhori' dropped earlier today, giving audiences a glimpse of the masala fun and Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh in never-seen-before avatars.

Says producers "We at Global Desi Records couldn't be more excited to make our inroad into the music industry. 'Chhori' was the perfect song to mark our very first musical offering- it's celebratory and high energy all the way; just the perfect start to the Global Desi Records journey."

Says Niki Tamboli, "I'm really excited about 'Chhori' because it allowed me to let go of all inhibitions and just have fun. I had an absolute blast filming this track and I hope audiences enjoy it."

Adds Tanmay Ssingh, "Global Desi Records were an amazing team to partner with. To add to that, I had Niki Tamboli who with her moves and screen presence completely matched my energy and enthusiasm. I can't wait for fans to watch 'Chhori' and enjoy the track."

