RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by

Paytm Insider collaborates with Bhasha Centre and presents a series of engaging plays by ‘Aagaz Theatre Trust’ and ‘Third Space Collective’

MUMBAI: Theatre groups in India, barring the established few, rarely have the ability or resources to travel with their plays or even do more than a handful of shows in their own cities. Weeks and months of rehearsal, designing and planning seem to be used for just a weekend of shows in one space. For the makers, it sometimes feels not worth it, and for the audience, if you blink you miss it! Not anymore. If you enjoy theatre as an artist, audience or professional, there’s good news for you! India’s leading live entertainment platform, Paytm Insider is partnering with Bhasha Centre and bringing impactful and thought-provoking plays by Aagaaz Theatre Trust and Third Space Collective from October to December. So people in Delhi and Mumbai, engaging stories featuring exceptional talent from the world of theatre are coming your way!

The line-up of shows that Paytm Insider is organising includes ‘Bhagi Hui Ladkiyan’ and ‘Rihla’ by Aagaaz Theatre Trust, and ‘Mahish’ by Third Space Collective.

‘Bhagi Hui Ladkiyan’ is directed by Dhwani Vij and the play is an articulation of the performers’ lives. The play revolves around four Muslim teenage girls from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti, and captures their everyday stories that explore ideas such as gender dynamics, identity, caste, consent, personal space and sexuality and invites the audience to walk with them. The performance sheds light on how these challenges affect their understanding of self and how the aspect of listening to stories of the self, affects the audience. The play highlights the contrast between the confining yet comfortable quality of the home space, and the liberating aspects of the outer world.

The piece uses objects, physical theatre, and cartography to execute a thought-provoking experience. The adventure begins with performances at Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Delhi, on the 21st and 22nd of October and at BCP auditorium on November 18th and 19th. Tickets are priced at Rs 100 onwards and are available on Paytm Insider. The play will also travel to Mumbai for shows at Harkat Studios, from Nov 25 - 27.

Tags

RnM Biz

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

Milaan Foundation partners with Sony Music Entertainment India to empower adolescent girls in India

MUMBAI: Milaan Foundation is delighted to announce new funding from Sony Music Entertainment Indiread more

Sound Royalties expand into Canada

MUMBAI: U.S.-based Sound Royalties continues to build its international network of regional repreread more

RED FM’s campaign “Stree-Rickshaw” empowers female E-Rickshaw driver

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Riread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Percept ICE conceptualizes and executes the spectacular 'Paco Rabanne FAME' launch

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and executed the...read more

2
Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single ‘Bewafaa’ depicts the journey of women coping with heartbreak

MUMBAI: As a society, monogamy is something most of us seek in love and companionship. Infidelity in relationships is something that can not only...read more

3
AHPS Event Breaks Record, Sees Over 1000 Students from 31 Schools Participate in the 9th Annual AHPS Mega Event.

MUMBAI: Recently, Academic Heights Public School's 9th Annual Mega Event was completed with great success. The event was hosted at the Gateway Group...read more

4
LiFTED Asia debuts new LiFTED LOUNGE VOL.1 EP Series

MUMBAI: Asia’s leading pan-Asian Hip Hop Platform LiFTED releases its first EP under the title LiFTED LOUNGE – an ongoing series that will showcase...read more

5
Shalmali Kholgade echoes her emotions through the lockdown with her new album ‘2X Side B’

MUMBAI: Shalmali Kholgade, the rising Indian playback artist, and the voice behind hits like ‘Pareshaan’,‘Balam Pichkari’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games