NAV drops ‘Never Sleep’ ft Lil Baby and Travis Scott as first single from upcoming album

MUMBAI: Today Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has dropped the first single from his forthcoming album. “Never Sleep” ft. Lil Baby and Travis Scott was produced by Tay Keith and Grayson with co-production from Mike Dean. Listen HERE. Demons Protected By Angels, his first studio album since 2020’s Good Intentions, is coming soon.
NAV’s most recent effort, his 2020 Emergency Tsunami mixtape, garnered praise from GQ, Complex, Hypebeast, and more, plus earned Nav his debut late-night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! His past two studio albums, Good Intentions (2020) and Bad Habits (2019), debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 100. Additionally, he’s amassed over 9 billion global streams, 4 Billboard Top 10s, and 11 Hot 100 hits. This year alone, three songs earned RIAA-Platinum certifications with 2X Platinum “Tap” (feat. Meek Mill), 2X Platinum “Myself,” and “Up.”
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more
MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its cread more
MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more
MUMBAI: World's fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more
MUMBAI: Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer Samrat Sarkar pens a beautiful song titled Ishq Jo Tumse Hua for EORTV’s Lesbian relationship drama I Love Us 2. Directed by...read more
MUMBAI: Today Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has dropped the first single from his forthcoming album. “Never Sleep” ft. Lil Baby...read more
MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of their collaboration with Nobel-prize winner Kailash Satyarthi on their last EP, celebrated Sarod virtuosos, Amaan...read more
MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music – two of dance music’s most esteemed record labels – continue the roll-out of their spectacular 7-track EP...read more