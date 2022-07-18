Marshmello teams up with Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram for smash hit 'Sah Sah'

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist Marshmello and Lebanese singer, songwriter, and megastar Nancy Ajram release their highly anticipated global song of the summer “Sah Sah,” accompanied by the official music video, out now on Universal Arabic Music—listen HERE and watch HERE.

Renowned worldwide as the “Queen of Arab Pop,” Nancy Ajram elevates the track with her irresistible and instantly identifiable vocal delivery. Her voice entwines with the Arabic-inspired electronic production courtesy of Marshmello towards an unforgettable chorus as she sings, “Sah Sah.”

In the accompanying video, Nancy’s impressive choreography captivates as Marshmello performs on a traditional Arabic qanun. Together, they take over the dancefloor with a boundary-breaking and visionary sound primed to catch fire around the world.

On the collaboration, Marshmello says, “To work with a legend like Nancy is a complete honor. I feel super grateful to be able to work on this song and step into her culture. I love that she trusted me and let me blend my style into her style. Very excited for the world to hear it.”

Nancy Ajram says, “I can’t hide my excitement to share this song with everyone, whether through the music video or the Metaverse release party. Concerted efforts have contributed to drawing global features to ‘Sah Sah’ and helped combine Arab and foreign music, which confirms that music is, indeed, a unique language that brings everyone together and banishes all boundaries. Thank you from the bottom of the heart to everyone who worked hard for the success of this song and to give it a global character worthy of Arabic music, from the manager and friend Wassim ‘SAL’ Slaiby, to my manager, Jiji Lamara, and everyone who worked with dedication and professionalism to bring you a world-class Arabic record of which I am proud.”

Prior to its release, fans anxiously awaited the arrival of the song, as it trended online across the MENA region, including in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Morocco, and more. Not to mention, “Sah Sah” will also be featured as ESPN’s Song Of The Month throughout July. Today at 2pm EST/11am PST, fans can join Nancy in the Metaverse for a release party to celebrate the song, making her the first Arabic artist to do so—see more info HERE. “Sah Sah” paves the way for Arabic artists and music to continue to disrupt the global music scene.