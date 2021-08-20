For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
'Seeti maar' composer to come up with independent Hindi tracks

MUMBAI: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP has been riding high after the success of his Hindi track 'Seeti maar' featuring Salman Khan, and more recently with Allu Arjun's track 'Jaago jaago bakre'.

The composer now reveals that he will soon release some independent Hindi tracks. DSP is known for singing and composing tracks in Telugu and Tamil as well.

"Very soon you are going to see a few of my singles coming out. It has always been one of my biggest dreams. They will have fresh lyrics and music videos. We are making big plans for the venture," DSP tells IANS.

His recent track 'Jaago jaago bakre' was sung and released in five different languages, receiving instant appreciation from the listeners.

The composer feels this is the right time to push independent music.

"This is the right time because from the last one-and-a-half years, ever since the lockdown started, singles are actually the ones which are doing better than the movie songs, because no movies were releasing. The singles took the main stage. It is the right time for every artiste to display their work. May be this month or next month, something should come out," he says.

Earlier, DSP had been a guest composer for Salman's film "Ready", before composing the track 'Daddy mummy' for the movie 'Bhaag Johnny'.

After the track 'Seeti maar' from 'Radhe', he will be seen composing for more Hindi movies.

"I am working on a couple of Hindi projects right now, but we don't know the dates of the releases because of Covid. But by the end of the year, you will hear some more of my Hindi numbers," he signs off.

(Source: IANS)

