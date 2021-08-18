'Disclosure' to release a new track every day this week

MUMBAI: Electronic music duo Howard and Guy Lawrence of the band 'Disclosure' have released their latest song 'Into My Arms'.
The twin brothers' band 'Disclosure' will release a new track every day this week. The soundtrack 'Into My Arms' is the first of five songs the band will drop this week -- 'Seduction', 'Another Level', 'It's Happening' and 'Never Enough'.
Disclosure's last album 'Energy' was released a year ago. The album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album alongside the fourth single from the album, 'My High', which was nominated for Best Dance Recording
(Source: IANS)
