News |  18 Aug 2021 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

'Disclosure' to release a new track every day this week

MUMBAI: Electronic music duo Howard and Guy Lawrence of the band 'Disclosure' have released their latest song 'Into My Arms'.

The twin brothers' band 'Disclosure' will release a new track every day this week. The soundtrack 'Into My Arms' is the first of five songs the band will drop this week -- 'Seduction', 'Another Level', 'It's Happening' and 'Never Enough'.

Disclosure's last album 'Energy' was released a year ago. The album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album alongside the fourth single from the album, 'My High', which was nominated for Best Dance Recording

(Source: IANS)

