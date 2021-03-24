TwentySeven Music Publishing signs records Nashville artist Jennifer Smestad

MUMBAI: TwentySeven Music Publishing (in partnership with Sony Music Publishing), led by music executive Barry Weiss and songwriter/producer Jenna Andrews, have signed rising RECORDS Nashville / Sony Nashville artist and songwriter Jennifer Smestad to a worldwide publishing deal. Her breakthrough debut single, "Half The Man," written with Josh Metheny and Erik Halbeg, and inspired by her father, Captain Gary Smestad, a longtime pilot for United Airlines, released in 2020 and has gone on to garner more than 18 million streams and 100k consumption units.
"We're delighted to have Jennifer join the TwentySeven family," shared both Weiss and Andrews. "Her songwriting has already touched countless people across the world and we're excited see what she'll accomplish next."
"At the beginning of 2020, I set a big goal to sign a publishing deal within a year," shared Smestad. "I can't believe it's a year later and it's actually happening! I'm so grateful to Barry, Jenna, and TwentySeven for believing in me and taking a chance on me."
The Gilbert, Ariz. native moved to Nashville in 2016 to pursue her musical dreams as a singer/songwriter, after her faith and family helped her overcome Tourette's Syndrome, OCD and social anxiety diagnoses, having garnered a wealth of performing experiences, from Miss America to churches to ballparks to various country music venues. Smestad is managed by Hill Entertainment Group and is gearing up to release new music in the coming weeks, as recently teased to her more than 228,000 TikTok followers.
ABOUT TWENTYSEVEN MUSIC PUBLISHING: Since its establishment in 2019, Weiss, Andrews, and the TwentySeven team have signed major talent including Jimmie Allen, Lathan Warlick, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix, Mike Sonier, co-writer of the global hit "July" by Noah Cyrus, songwriter and producer Black Mayo, known for crafting Platinum single "Valentino" by 24kGoldn and Gold single "Pull Up" by Lil Mosey, rising Atlanta rapper Baby Plug, and recent signing KBFR, known for his single "Hood Baby," which has become a viral sensation.
