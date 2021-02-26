For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs stolen; singer offers $500,000 as reward

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga's dogs have been stolen.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the pop star's dog walker was shot while out walking three of her French bulldogs, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. According to the report, per those sources, two of the three dogs were taken while one was recovered after running away. In photos taken by paparazzi, a police officer was seen carrying a dog in a lip-print harness that appears to be Gaga's pet, Asia.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News a single victim was shot around 9:40 p.m. and their condition is unknown at this time. Meanwhile, an unknown male suspect was seen fleeing the area.

The performer is said to be "extremely upset," TMZ reported, citing sources close to the star. To whoever has the two dogs, she is offering a $500,000 reward and they can reach out to KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner was photographed far from California in Rome while sporting brunette hair. She is reportedly due to begin filming soon for her upcoming role as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott mystery drama, Gucci. With a face mask on and her darker mane, the star was nearly unrecognizable.

Fans have become familiar with her four-legged friends on social media, where she's shared snaps of the dogs over the years. "People enjoy your warm homes, families and pets today," she captioned a photo of her and Asia from around the holidays in December 2015. "Feel grateful for all you have, and not what you do not."

