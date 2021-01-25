On the occasion of Republic Day, here are 5 Indian musicians who captured hearts internationally with their underground hip-hop

MUMBAI: W With their brutally honest lyrics, bustling beats, andinspiring backstories, homegrown Indian rappers have been catapulted into the limelight, thanks to the rapidly rising popularity of the underground hip hop scene. In addition to getting the nation’s youth grooving to their sensational tracks, they’re also reaching new milestones given their growing appreciation among international audiences. i
As the great Stevie Wonder once said, ‘Music is a world within itself, with a language we all understand.’ This Republic Day we’re celebrating these eminent artists with Vh1’s Hip Hop Hustle: Swadesi, featuring India’s finest across various languages, who have consistently proved the fact that music can transcend all barriers.
1. Divine
From growing up in the slums of Bombay to becoming one of the biggest hip hop rapper in the world, Divine has come a long way. The rapper uses his perilous experiences growing up as inspiration, one of the key reasons why his music resonates with the masses. He shot to fame post his award-winning collaboration with Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. The movie was loosely based on his life, along with some of the most famous tracks, written and produced by him. Most recently, he became the first Indian rapper to have ever been featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City.
2. Armaan Malik
Son of the renowned Daboo Malik, Armaan Malik quickly became one of the biggest pop stars from the country. Given his immense prowess for creativity, the artist has shown massive range, from perfecting romantic ballads to electronic house tracks! His venture into writing English songs, lead his fame skyrocketing to new heights! His hit single Control, topped Indian iTunes charts, with audiences loving the sultry R&B track. The playback singer’s very first English track also made a major mark globally, scoring a spot on the coveted Times Square Billboard in New York City.
3. Rajakumari
Indian origin singer-songwriter Rajakumari’sunique hip-hop and pop fusion has scored her several notable collaborations with prominent international faces, including Fall Out Boy and Gwen Stefani. Despite being born and brought up in the States, she’s stayed true to her Indian roots, working alongside Divine to produce their hit track Roots. She also made a cameo appearance in Gully Boy, as one of the presiding judges. Representing India on the global platform, she’s been nominated at the MTV Music Awards for Best India Act in 2019
4. Prateek Kuhad
Be it a feel good song to lift your spirits or a melodic track about heartbreak, there’s nothing Prateek Kuhad can’t do. He’s dabbled in several different musical ventures, writing inspiring songs in various languages and known for striking a chord with listeners. If his sold out stadiums and chart-topping albums aren’t enough, his position as an A-lister has been cemented given his appreciation by former President Barack Obama! His track cold/mess was featured in Obama’s list of favourite songs for 2019, an accolade few can achieve.
5. Emiway Bantai
One of the first artists to have made it big in Mumbai’s hip-hop scenes, Emiway paved the way for the rest to follow. Inspired by pop culture sensation Eminem in the early days of his career, Emiway found his artist voice by experimenting with different languages and styles. His addictive beats and honest lyrics won him many fans, with his songs going viral at lighting speed. The rapper won the ultimate prize by bagging the Best India Act award at the Europe Music Awards in 2019, a badge of honor for the homegrown rapper.
