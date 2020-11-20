IKKA releases debut Hip Hop album ‘I’ and the music video for ‘Angaar’ featuring Raftaar

MUMBAI: Indian-Bollywood starrapper, singer-songwriter, lyricist, producer and composer IKKA, releases his highly-anticipated, full-length debut hip-hop album ‘I’ and the music video for ‘Angaar’ featuring long-time comrade Raftaar, in collaboration with Mass Appeal India.

‘Angaar’, sees IKKA and Raftaar reuniting after 10 years and as the word connotes, it is a fiery play of words in rap music narrating their collective experiences with hip hop and society. The duo sets the tone for the track with distinctive synergy, with Raftaar delivering hard chopper rap style bars, while IKKA meets his pace spitting equally hard bars in his own unique flow synced to a signature Sez on the Beat production style. The core thought of “Angaar,” originated from IKKA’s fan comments and he penned his verse with the hook, after which Raftaar jumped on with his own verse and SezOn The Beat for the music.

‘I’ features an eclectic mix of high-profile powerful collaborations with some of the biggest and most talented rappers in Indian hip-hop like DIVINE, Raftaar, Lil Golu, Sikander Kahlon and more. It also features the best desi hip hop music producers, namely, Sez On TheBeat (Demon, Conversation, Gaanewale Rapper, Angaar), Byg Bird (Khatma), Phenom (Maujaan), DjMissyK (Level Up), and many more.

“I” showcases IKKA’s deep-routed experiences and brotherhood within the hip hop community (Angaar and Level Up), his lifestyle (Aajkal and Maujjan), his attitude (Khatma and Gaanewale Rapper), his alter ego as a gamer (PS4 Pro), and his societal reflections(Conversation and Demon).

Talking about the album launch, IKKA, said, “I, my debut hip hop album, releasing on Mass Appeal India is a dream come true for me. The album name is about me, it’s the first initial of my name, and is also inspired by an undefeatable comic book character who was Roman and the roman numeral – ‘I.’ I have been blessed to be a part of Indian hip hop since its inception and what I can’t say to the world I say through words inmy songs on ‘I.’

I’d like to thank – my brother, Raftaar, DIVINE, Lil Golu, Sikander Kahlon, Phenom, Byg Byrd, DJ MissyK, Hardbazy, Ashock, and especially Sez On The Beat who always does great work and has made the songs sound so legit; for all of their contributions and hard work in making my dreams come true and Arun Tanwar for always standing by me.”

Talking about “Angaar”, Raftaar, said, “IKKA and I are brothers and Angaar is our dream collaboration and I’m so proud is finally seeing the light of day. It’s been a while in the making and Sez has been amazing to workwith and super thankful to him for breathing life into this track with his production.”

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia, said, “A significant piece of Indian hip-hop history is written today. IKKA’s debut album “I”