VALLEY release new single and video 'Hiccup'

MUMBAI: VALLEY have released “hiccup,” their latest left of pop-leaning banger which addresses the frame of mind that lingers following a significant split up, alongside an accompanying DIY music video riding the concrete wave at their local skate park.

‘Hiccup’ is the story of a person that you once knew everything about, and they knew everything about you. Maybe you were ghosted, unfollowed, or blocked. Regardless, the time you spent together feels like an illusion and despite your best effort to get over them, a small part of you still wonders what they’re doing now," VALLEY shares. "There are so many breakup songs out in the world already, but this is our truth on heartbreak. The word "hiccup" felt like the right way to title the feeling of a “breakup” visually without being too obvious. Hiccups are like little texts your mind receives with attachments of photos, memories, and locations, where there's no "do not disturb button' to help process losing someone. Having those kinda' hiccups really sucks.”

“hiccup,” which was co-written by Lowell (Bulow, Hailee Steinfeld, Madison Beer), highlights the band’s signature synth-drenched sound that positions perfectly crafted hooks, built to spiral around headphones over vivid and emotionally-charged lyrical imagery. The track follows the blueprint VALLEY has established for themselves – building a safe-space for listeners to embrace when they’re feeling alone during dark times of lingering negativity struggles with apathy and other tremulous emotions and using their voices to help Gen-Z normalize much-needed conversations about mental health.

This intimate connection with their fans helped the indie-rock ensemble of friends built an organic buzz. With only a pair of self-written, self-produced, debut releases under their belt (including their EP 'This Room Is White' and full-length 'MAYBE'), the band has collected nearly 49 million streams on Spotify alone, a 2020 JUNO Award Nomination, support slots with Lennon Stella and The Band Camino on sold-out North American tours in 2019, and a confirmed support billing with LovelyTheBand.

Dive deeper into the world of VALLEY by checking out their last single “nevermind,” which recently cleared 1 million streams on Spotify, and “There’s Still A Light In The House,” which has gathered 17 million streams and is taken from their debut full-length 'MAYBE.'

