Nikhil D'Souza dives back in time with latest EP 'Waqt'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza – the familiar voice behind several Bollywood hits, today released his independent Hindi EP ‘Waqt’. His third till date, this compilation comprises of four soulful tracks that are sure to take you down your own personal memory lane. Each track is a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of love and relationships, weaved together within the intricate fabric of time.
Nikhil’s last release was the twin track EP ‘People’ in May this year, which crossed over 300,000 Spotify streams in its very first month. Aside from this, his musical journey over the years has seen enormous success through hit collaborations with leading producers, directors in India and artists abroad.
“Waqt is definitely an interpretive account of my personal experiences and so it truly holds a very special place in my heart. I’m extremely excited about this one, since it’s also the single largest body of work in Hindi I have put out at one time. I do hope that these tracks take everyone back in time and evoke the same sense of love and nostalgia, as they did for me,” says Nikhil D’souza.
A roller coaster of emotions, this EP glides through distinct and very familiar phases in life that everyone relates to. Consisting of four heart brushing songs, ‘Thode Se Kam’, ‘Teri Tarah’, ‘Gaye Zamaane’ & ‘Hairaan’ - each represents a time in life where you may have felt complete wholesomeness, to perhaps longing, an ode to young love or moments of instability. These phases are distinctly represented by memorabilia of the dried flower between pages, a small scribbled note, a ticket of a show and a postage stamp, all creatively coming together to form the EP art.
EP Credits:
All songs composed, vocals and guitars: Nikhil D’Souza
Lyrics: Pinky Poonawala
Producers: @tallz.music (Teri Tarah), @ox7gen (Gaye Zamaane)
Additional guitars: Zohran Miranda and Nathan Thomas on Gaye Zamaane
Backing vocals: VaibhaviD on Teri Tarah
Mixed / Mastered by: Chinmay Harshe
Art: Noopur Kabra
MUMBAI: Buoyed by the successful launch of Gaana HotShots (short videos), live streaming & poread more
MUMBAI: In a first for radio, 100 RJs of BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, intread more
MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more
MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more
MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen’s recent web outing, Aarya, was lauded by the audience, including several celebrities. While the series revolves around the lead...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is returning to the place she got her start: TV acting. The actress will star with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming...read more
MUMBAI: Bieber Wednesday shared on Instagram four pictures of Baldwin and himself immersed in an outdoor body of water in a post proclaiming their...read more
MUMBAI: After the massive success of “Banna” singer Divya Kumar brings to you his first hindi original song “Zariya” which reflects on the simplest...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary Bollywood Singer Kailash Kher unveiled the logo of BlogsWire, a new venture of SpecttrumPR, here today. With this formal unveiling...read more