Country Music Star Stephanie Quayle launches partnership with iconic Motorcycle Brand Harley- Davidson(R), with reveal of "From Horses to Horsepower" video

MUMBAI: As we approach Mother's Day and honor the women who raised us and helped shape our lives, Country music star Stephanie Quayle (with a little help from her mom) is releasing "From Horses to Horsepower," a new video in partnership with iconic motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson®. The video celebrates a cross-generational story of mentorship, inspiration and a passion for riding motorcycles.

Produced by Rebel Engine Entertainment, the video follows Stephanie’s journey of learning to ride from a lifelong mentor, her mom. It was through her mother’s mentorship that Stephanie first fell in love with riding horses while growing up in Montana, and now her mother, a veteran Harley-Davidson Fat Boy® rider, has taught her how to master a motorcycle. With their shared love of freedom and the open road, riding strengthens their relationship outside of the traditional mother-daughter archetypes as Stephanie embraces and emulates her mother’s fearlessness and confidence in this new and exciting pursuit.

"It all started with a song. I wrote 'Evel Knievel' as an anthem of fearlessness to follow your dreams and take that leap of faith. I thought of my mom with all of the riding imagery, and couldn’t help but think of my own desire of wanting to get on a motorcycle. I felt this calling to conquer it and experience the joy and freedom that I know my mom feels every time she gets on her bike,” says Quayle. "There's nothing more exciting than sharing this experience with my mom as my fearless mentor. Our bond is stronger than ever and even though we can’t be together right now, we spend hours on the phone talking about our journey together and our love of Harleys and horses!"

(L-R: Stephanie's mom, Eileen Wallin, and Stephanie Quayle at Summerfield Farms, Summerfield NC; Photo Credit: Erika Rock)

The video project features Stephanie's song, "Evel Knievel," with a message inspiring confidence and courage. "Evel Knievel" and Stephanie's current radio single, "Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout," can be found on her latest EP - If I Was A Cowboy-- available now at all digital retailers and streaming platforms.

Recently, Stephanie launched her Facebook Live series, "Hay Y'All" where she offers some music, encouragement and a little relief for everyone as we make our way through these difficult times in quarantine. The show also makes a point to highlight a local business from somewhere around the country that is still open and supporting their local community. Shot at her North Carolina Summerfield Farms, the show airs live weekdays at 11:00am ET on Facebook.