Lineup revealed for Odyssey opening party 2020

MUMBAI: The Night League, the team behind Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, today announces the epic line-up for ODYSSEY opening party taking place on Saturday, May 9th. Starting at Ushuaïa from midday to midnight, clubbers will be able to party through the daytime and sunset at one of Ibiza’s most breathtaking venues. Come midnight, the party will move across the road to Ibiza’s leading and most technologically advanced venue Hï Ibiza right through until midday on Sunday.

Smashing into the 2020 season in style, The Night League has brought together some of house and techno’s biggest names including (in alphabetical order) the forward-thinking live act Ame, Ukrainian electronic music project ARTBAT, DJ of the moment Charlotte de Witte, deep techno stalwart Chris Liebing, Serbian DJ & producer Coeus, Crosstown Rebels boss Damian Lazarus, LA-based producer Chris Barratt aka Eagles & Butterflies, electronic music duo FJAAK, rising star Kevin De Vries, Ibiza favourite Kolsch, techno luminary Maceo Plex, DJ, producer and label manager Marcel Fengler, one of Berlin’s most popular artists Paul Kalkbrenner and the underground’s most revered musical partnership, Tale Of Us.

The breakdown of where these icons will be playing can be found at www.odyssey.art.

With a bespoke, awe-inspiring production created especially for these events, so watch this space as ODYSSEY OPENING 2020 looks set to be the biggest to date!

For ODYSSEY's second year in Ibiza, there will also be a special Closing event on October 10th, marking the end of the season in monumental style.

