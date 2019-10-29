Emilia Clarke's sob story

MUMBAI: Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she started crying when she met singer Beyonce Knowles.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actress admitted that she still gets star-struck when she meet her idols, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress recalled the Game of Thrones moment when she met the Lemonade singer at an Oscars party, and she started sobbing.

Talking about BeyoncA¿ and her husband Jay-Z, Clarke said, "So I did not expect to see them, you know, in the flesh, I wasn't expecting that at all. I was just like, 'Oh my god, I'm invited!'"

The 33-year-old actress had hoped meeting Beyonce, and when she met her she couldn't control her emotions.

She continued, "And Queen Bey came up to me, and obviously, looked at me like, 'Oh ... I'd like to talk to you!' and I just did not respond in the way that I was thinking she thought that I might respond."

"As in, she obviously came up and was like, this'll be cool, and I was like, 'Oh my god.' (I had) too many drinks in, started crying, it didn't go well. I mean, literally, eyes welling up like, 'I can't handle this, it's too intense'."

