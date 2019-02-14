An Ode to Madhubala

MUMBAI: Today’s Google Doodle looks a tad more beautiful than everyday. The reason is Madhubala. It is her 83rd birth Anniversary and we celebrate the ethereal beauty. Sadly, she left this world at a young age of 36. However, even in a short span of time, she graced the screen for many memorable songs. Let’s have a look at some of her most memorable songs.

Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya - Mughal-E-Azam

This iconic song is also a perfect way to start Valentine’s Day. A song that sums up the courage required to love fearlessly is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, composed by Naushad and immortalised by Madhubala.

Aiye Meherbaan - Howrah Bridge

The ever seductive voice of Asha Bhosale coupled with the ever sensuous smile of Madhubala is a song that everyone remembers. This song is a representation of the culture of crooners in the early 60’s and is composed by O P Nayyar.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si - Chalti Ka Naam Gadi

Who doesn’t know this song? The rush of first glimpses of seeing a girl is best expressed in this song. Featured and sung by Madhubala’s real life love interest Kishore Kumar, this song is timeless.

Mohe Panghat Par - Mughal-E-Azam

While Madhubala essayed many roles in her career, her role in Mughal-E-Azam stays unparalleled. This song continues to be the benchmark for femininity and grace. The voice behind this song is of Lata Mangeshkar.

Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka- Chalti ka naam Gadi

The chirpy Madhubala and a jovial Kishore Kumar make this song an enjoyable fare. A banter between two lovers is what this song is all about. The befitting vocals are by Asha Bhosale and Kishore Kumar.

Ayega Aanewala - Mahal

The old word charm of Hindi film music is best experienced in this song. This also happens to be one of Lata Mangehskar’s favourite songs sung by herself. This song expresses the hopelessness of waiting for your lover to return. Madhubala lived the role of Kamini in the movie Mahal.