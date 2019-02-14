RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)

An Ode to Madhubala

MUMBAI: Today’s Google Doodle looks a tad more beautiful than everyday. The reason is Madhubala. It is her 83rd birth Anniversary and we celebrate the ethereal beauty. Sadly, she left this world at a young age of 36. However, even in a short span of time, she graced the screen for many memorable songs. Let’s have a look at some of her most memorable songs.

Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya - Mughal-E-Azam

This iconic song is also a perfect way to start Valentine’s Day. A song that sums up the courage required to love fearlessly is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, composed by Naushad and immortalised by Madhubala.

Aiye Meherbaan - Howrah Bridge

The ever seductive voice of Asha Bhosale coupled with the ever sensuous smile of Madhubala is a song that everyone remembers. This song is a representation of the culture of crooners in the early 60’s and is composed by O P Nayyar.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si - Chalti Ka Naam Gadi

Who doesn’t know this song? The rush of first glimpses of seeing a girl is best expressed in this song. Featured and sung by Madhubala’s real life love interest Kishore Kumar, this song is timeless.

Mohe Panghat Par - Mughal-E-Azam

While Madhubala essayed many roles in her career, her role in Mughal-E-Azam stays unparalleled. This song continues to be the benchmark for femininity and grace. The voice behind this song is of Lata Mangeshkar.

Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka- Chalti ka naam Gadi

The chirpy Madhubala and a jovial Kishore Kumar make this song an enjoyable fare. A banter between two lovers is what this song is all about. The befitting vocals are by Asha Bhosale and Kishore Kumar.

Ayega Aanewala - Mahal

The old word charm of Hindi film music is best experienced in this song. This also happens to be one of Lata Mangehskar’s favourite songs sung by herself. This song expresses the hopelessness of waiting for your lover to return. Madhubala lived the role of Kamini in the movie Mahal.

Tags

RnM Biz

Press Releases
My success filled with setbacks, failure: Ameen Sayani

MUMBAI: Celebrated radio presenter Ameen Sayani says his success read more

News
World Radio Day 2019: Pillars of a radio show

MUMBAI: We all tune into radio-while commuting, relaxing or travelling long distance.read more

News
Radio industry needs to get out of its comfort zone, needs to get experimental: RJ Kartik on World Radio Day 2019

MUMBAI: My FM Jaipur’s most popular RJ Kartik who is also the second most followed RJ on social read more

Press Releases
The Biggest Stage for Independent Music is back with a bang - The 6th Edition of 'Radio City Freedom Awards powered by Skoda'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is all set to look out for the finest independread more

News
World Radio Day: There's no such problem around us, that has no solution, all we need to do is, sit and talk: RJ Vishesh

MUMBAI: Big FM Chandigarh’s famous RJ Vishesh has widely driven listener’s hearts with his populread more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B returns to Instagram

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B is back on Instagram after deleting her account. Cardi quit the social media on Monday following the backlash she received...read more

2
An Ode to Madhubala

MUMBAI: Today’s Google Doodle looks a tad more beautiful than everyday. The reason is Madhubala. It is her 83rd birth Anniversary and we celebrate...read more

3
Jet Airways is my favorite airline says, Mika Singh

MUMBAI: We have heard tons of stories where singers have been very fond of a few airlines and their services. While there have been sweet and sour...read more

4
We are a positive influence on each other: Neha Kakkar on siblings

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar has worked with her sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar on various music projects. She believes they inspire her...read more

5
Arjun Kanungo, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi create an enigmatic evening on Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8

MUMBAI: Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8 is a complete overdose of great talent and music. This Saturday, an outstanding line-up of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group