Javed Ali finds Amitabh Bachchan - a positive vibe!

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali, who recently performed at the Memorial event held to remember the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack, is greatly influenced by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

The singer finds Big B a source of positivity as he revealed about the meeting and his admiration for the megastar.

Whenever I meet Legendary Amitabh Bachchan Sahab @SrBachchan, a wave of positive vibes comes into me. I have been his ardent fan from childhood. For me it is always a feel good moment to meet him. This time for Memorial Event for Martyrs of 26/11 #Mumbai attack @ Gateway of India pic.twitter.com/CmZmPamXbF — Javed Ali (@javedali4u) November 29, 2018

Well we truly agree with Javed as Amitabh Bachchan is an inspiration and tremendous source of positive energy for many even at the age of 76. Javed Ali also put up a fabulous performance on the occasion, which was also graced by Javed Akhtar, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Meanwhile, titled Stories of Strength is organised since past three years was organised by The Indian Express to commemorate the martyrs on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the brutal attack that shook the city of dreams. Radio station BIG FM has been the partner for this initiative since last two years.

