News |  29 Nov 2018 13:25 |  By RnMTeam

Javed Ali finds Amitabh Bachchan - a positive vibe!

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali, who recently performed at the Memorial event held to remember the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack, is greatly influenced by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

The singer finds Big B a source of positivity as he revealed about the meeting and his admiration for the megastar.

Well we truly agree with Javed as Amitabh Bachchan is an inspiration and tremendous source of positive energy for many even at the age of 76. Javed Ali also put up a fabulous performance on the occasion, which was also graced by Javed Akhtar, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Meanwhile, titled Stories of Strength is organised since past three years was organised by The Indian Express to commemorate the martyrs on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the brutal attack that shook the city of dreams. Radio station BIG FM has been the partner for this initiative since last two years.

Also Read: BIG FM is radio partner of The Indian Express 26/11 for 'Stories of Strength'

