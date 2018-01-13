2017: A year of controversies for radio and music industry

MUMBAI: We all land in situations that are not too pleasant, but we gradually move over them. But, that’s not the case with celebrities. Their unpleasant situations or circumstances turn into media controversies. These events are not just bracketed, but highlighted given their importance in the public eye.

2017 was a year of many such controversies. Radioandmusic brings you some of the most talked about controversies.

RJ Malishka

Radio Jockey landed in trouble for a song. Well, the fact that Indian’s don’t take sarcasm sportingly was proved right in this case and the BMC went on to make a huge deal about a song that mentioned it. The Sonu Song that asked the Mumbaikar’s if they don’t trust BMC went viral in no time as it spoke about a burning topic – potholes. In retaliation to the song, city's civic body BMC and the ruling party Shiv Sena not just created another Sonu Song, but also slammed some charges against the RJ. She was asked to leave the city and her mother was served with a fine from the corporation for having mosquitoes breeding on her flower vase. It was indeed a tough time for the RJ, but she came out strong and the industry supported her.

Aditya Narayaṇ

One of the most talked about controversies was that of singer- reality show host Aditya Narayan. The singer, who was returning to Mumbai from Raipur, got into a heated argument with the airport staff. The argument made Aditya so furious that, after a series of abuses, he threatened to take off the undergarments of a member of the airport ground staff. Unfortunately for him, he got captured on video and the incident went viral in no time. The singer was then, trolled and bashed on the social platforms for his rude behaviour. In his move to make up for his son’s irrational behaviour Udit Narayaṇ went on to apologize publicly. Next Aditya apologised and this did settle the matter.

Dhinchak Pooja

2017 was all about this YouTube star. When India was busy discussing her unbearable singing the Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj singer released her new song Diloon Ka Shooter. This song video had Pooja driving a red coloured scooter. But this scooter ride did not end on a happy note because the singer was penalized by the Delhi Traffic Police for driving a scooter on the road without wearing a helmet. Yes, that did happen.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam's controversy was definitely one of the biggest controversies this year. An exhausted Sonu’s peaceful sleep was disturbed by Azaan from a nearby Mosque and this time instead of getting back to sleep the singer opted to tweet. Not realising that his tweet about forced religion was going to backfire, the singer went on a Twitter rant that lead to an unpleasant morning and days. There were mixed responses which came from different people on this incident, some spoke in Kal Ho Na Ho singer's favour while others had their say against him, people like filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, writer Tarekh Fateh were on the Nigam’s side, while Congress leader Naseem Khan, comedian Atul Khatri were on the other side. The whole scene worsened when a cleric from Kolkata announced a prize of Rs. 10 Lakh for the person who would shave the singer’s head. Finally, Sonu got his head shaved and put an end to the controversy.

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is indeed controversies favourite child, as she is known to be one of the straightforward and outspoken one’s. This time it all started with rumours around actress Sonakshi Sinha’s performance at the Justin Bieber concert which happened in Mumbai in May. The news did not go well with the Ambarsariya singer, and she took to her social page to express her anger. Mohapatra strongly felt that a singer should perform with an international star in India and not an actor-singer. She also took names like Armaan Malik and Sanam who she thought would have been perfect to perform at the show, as they are young and dynamic like Bieber. This Twitter war wasn’t a tiny one; it was a battle. Various musical artists like Kailash Kher, Armaan Malik came forward and showed their support to the point raised by the Jiya Lage Na singer. All of this ended with Sonakshi blocking Sona Mohapatra from her social page.

Karan Oberoi

The talented singer-actor Karan Oberoi recently had written a letter to all the music companies telling them to pay royalties to the musicians for their work. He, in his letter, asked the companies to pay the hardworking musicians their legitimate share of money which they deserve. The letter created quite a controversy in the industry. Hee also went on to receive unpleasant call from industry insiders for having voiced out for his share of royalties.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Bahut Khoobsurat Ho singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is one name that always appears in the list of the most controversial celebrities. This time the singer was in news for making offensive and sexist remarks towards women on Twitter. After this, Twitter suspended his account on the grounds of his post. But, the adamant singer created another account on Twitter. His second account too was deleted by Twitter. Abhijeet was supported by Fanaa singer Sonu Nigam, who went on to quit Twitter.

After such a controversial year, we wish that 2018 turns out to be a peaceful one for all.