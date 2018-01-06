Top 10 singles of 2017

MUMBAI: Early 2000s was disappointing for music enthusiasts as 90s pop music had vanished by then; Bollywood had yet again claimed the musical throne. But, a few years back with the rises of YouTube, music labels with big bucks decided on funding non-Bollywood music. This got the non-Bollywood music industry churning out some remarkable numbers. Most became chartbusters and the trend continues.

2017 was full of singles from some of the biggest names of Bollywood music industry and newcomers. Thus, picking Top 10 in this category meant going through the never-ending playlist of songs, but we did so.

Here are our Top 10 picks of 2017.

Mercy – Baadshah

Baby Marvake Maanegi - Raftaar

Kabhi Yaadon Mein – Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal

Woofer - Dr. Zeus, Snoop Dogg, Zora Randhawa, Nargis Fakhri

Chaand Mera Naraaz Hai - Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Dhadkane Azad Hain - Shreya Ghoshal

Orrey Mon - Ayushmann Khurrana, Ritabhari Chakraborty

Tera Zikr - Darshan Raval

Bewajah - Anirudh Ravichander

Aainda - Arko