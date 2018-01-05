MUMBAI: Music today is not constrained to movie songs or singles. The actual music, as they say, is the one that you can experience and the live acts today are making that possible.

India today is a huge market for live events with many international acts and performers being roped in to perform for the same. 2017 was a global musical experience for the Indian audience and this was made possible by some of the best musical events of 2017.

Here we bring you the Top 10 musical events of 2017.

Ed Sheeran

Best known for his song Shape Of You, Ed Sheeran made his way to Mumbai on 19 November 2017, performed at Jio Gardens, BKC Mumbai. The singer before going on-stage was much in news. Sheeran was invited to a party hosted by Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan at her residence where renowned Bollywood stars were seen. The concert ended on a good note.

Chainsmokers

The Grammy winner, American DJ duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall commonly known as Chainsmokers were on their Memories Tour to India. They performed in India sometime in September at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. They next performed in the capital of the country, Delhi, the very next day. In Mumbai, the Closer hitmaker performed for good one and a half hour to some of their famous numbers that actually made the Indian audience go all crazy about them.

EVC (Enchanted Valley Carnival)

It was for the first time that EVC was happening in Mumbai and not in Ambay Valley – Lonavala. Organised at NESCO, the event witnessed around 18K concert goers. As it was in a packed area, the two-day concert was an amazing one with headliners like Armin van Buuren and Arijit Singh.

Sunburn

Organised at the coolest venues in India, Ola Sunburn elevated the dance music experience. The concert witnessed a stunning performance by American DJ-producer KSHMR. He rocked the house with his collaborations. With amazing sound experiences, flea markets, chill zones and more for the fans, the 11th edition was a perfect music wrap up.

Barcadi NH7

Barcadi NH7 Weekender reached out at two venues, Meghalaya and Pune. The event witnessed a mix of desi-videshi acts which included Carnatic music at an event mainly known for its youth urban crowd. The festival arranged a theme called ‘Your Happy Place’, which showcased its art and design co-curated by design and art studio, Design Fabric and festival organisers, OML. This festival was celebrated with an amazing independent artiste line-up like the Indian Ocean, The Ram Sampath Experience, Aanchal Tandon and many more long with Bollywood favourite music director Vishal Bhardwaj with wife Rekha Bhardwaj.

VH1 Supersonic

VH1 Supersonic in February 2017 gave a great music experience with an amazing line up of Eric Prydz, Macklemore and ZEDD. It just did not give an outstanding line-up but a remarkable production, and some jaw-dropping stages were a part of it. The audience simply loved the Supersonic experience.

Guestlist For Good

In the first weekend of December was Guestlist 4 Good, a charity event. The two day event was filled with amazing music, exciting line-up and surprise performances. The first day witnessed some minor controversy between performer Adnan Sami and Indian DJ Nucleya.

TimeOut 72

Located at the most beautiful destinations in India, Goa, TimeOut 72 was a three-day event. This was the first edition of TimeOut 72 and with the extravaganza experience, it seems the organisers will have many more editions in future. The concert with its kick-ass headliners like Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa and Martin Garrix gave the concert-goers an experience like never before.

Justin Beiber

One of the over-hyped music events in Mumbai was Justin Beiber’s ‘Purpose World Tour’. The concert organised at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai witnessed a crowd of around 40,000 Beliebers. Beiber was in news for the never-ending list of his demands from India along with the list of thing he would be carrying along. He has also given free tickets of the concert to 100 underprivileged children. The amount of enthusiasm that the audience entered the venue with was crashed when Beiber was found lip-syncing the songs instead of performing live.

AR Rahman Encore

The concert most talked about was highlighting the legendary musician of Indian music Industry AR Rahman. But the concert did not turn up as expected. The fans were highly disappointed not by the performer but by the organiser. It is said that the sound system and the seating arrangements were not up to the mark, leading to disappointing the fans.