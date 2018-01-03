Top 10 Bollywood singers of 2017

MUMBAI: Bollywood music industry has some of the finest talents in the world. This B-town talent can make its presence felt in any part of the world, if given the opportunity. AR Rahman is the best example of an Indian talent that has made his presence felt globally and many others are trying their luck internationally. But, until then, they are making Bollywood dance to their melodious voices.

We bring to you Top 10 voices of the Bollywood music industry. They dominated the space with their presence on radio, TV, YouTube and digital platforms in 2017.

Arijit Singh

The singer who needs no introduction has given its audience super hit songs throughout the year. Be it a romantic song or a dance number, Arijit does it all at the best. Songs like Main Tera Boyfriend, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga have been on the trending list.

The singer is currently on his first India Tour which includes 10 destinations in the country.

Armaan Malik

The youngest of Malik family who started his career and got fame at a very young age has done some real great work in 2017. Not sticking to Bollywood, the singer has sung songs in Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu and more. Interestingly this year, the singer has also released a single of his own named Aja Na Ferrari Main under T-Series. In Bollywood, the singer has sung Tere Mere from Chef.

Shreya Ghoshal

The singer with a melodious voice has not given Bollywood a big list of songs this year but no matter what she is our favourite. Along with Bollywood she has sung a few regional songs this year.

The singer stole our heart with Thodi Der and Ghoomar. This year she also released her single Dhadkane Azad Hain and is all set to release another singer on 5 January 2018 named Tere Bina.

Sunidhi Chauhan

The new year has been fantastic for singer, Sunidhi Chauhan. She gave birth to first child on New Year, but 2017 too was great musically. The singer has gave her fans songs like Radha, Butterfly, Bloody Hell, Pyaar Ho and more.

Badshah

The Badshah of music industry Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, stage named as Badshah welcomed a baby girl with his wife Jasmine in February 2017. So, the year started on a great high for the rapper. He given the industry hits like Tamma Tamma, Humma Humma, Move Your Luck, Trippy Trippy and more. He was recently in news for roping in a Super Dance Chapter 2 dancer Vaishnavi Prajapati in his next music video.

Guru Randhawa

2017 turned out to be lucky for the Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, famously known for his independent music in Punjabi industry. He entered the Bollywood music industry by re-creating one of his biggest hits Ban Meri Rani for Tumhari Sullu. The singer also made his way into T-Series new property Mixtape Punjabi. He shared the Mixtape stage with Neha Kakkar and the two performed on two of his biggest hits High Rated Gabru and Ban Meri Rani.

Raftaar

This rapper has his own swag and that is what keeps him moving. Currently the multi-talented artiste is a part of Roadies Extreme along with Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. In 2017, the artiste has balanced his Bollywood and independent music space by giving a good number of songs to both.

Neha Kakkar

The most adorable singer of the Bollywood music industry, generally referred to as chota package bada dhamaka has been attracting more and more fans with each day. She judged SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs in 2017. Also, the singer made her presence felt in both, T-Series Mixtape Season 1 and the second edition Mixtape Punjabi. Her 2017 hit list include Cheez Badi, Trippy Trippy, Main Tera Boyfriend and more. She also released a Punjabi single under T-Series titled Ring.

Honey Singh

Despite of returning to the industry at the end of 2017, the rapper, singer, song-writer, took the music industry to a new level with hit song Dil Chori. With this success, the singer has proven that even though he was on a long break, music was still on his mind. His fans expect to see more of Honey in 2018.

Mika Singh

Mika Singh is best known for singing songs in a high tone vocal and 2017 wasn’t running short of them. The singer gave the industry songs like<i>Hawa Hawa, Sexy Baliye, Dhingana</i>and more along with a single, 2 Shots.