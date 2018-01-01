Top 10 Bollywood songs of 2017
MUMBAI: The year 2017 has been a great year for music; the year witnessed many recreations and original numbers that topped the charts. There were songs like Chalti Hain Kya 9 Se 12, Mere Rashke Qamar, Hawa Hawai, Tamma Tamma Again and many other such renditions that dominated the charts. Originals songs like Swag Se Swagat, Ghoomar, Hawayein were loved by the music lovers.
Such was the year 2017 for the music industry, where some songs topped and many flopped!
Radioandmusic brings to you Top 10 songs of 2017.
Swag Se Swagat- Tiger Zinda Hai
Tamma Tamma Again- Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani- Tumhari Sulu
Ghoomar- Padmavati
Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 - Judwaa 2
The Humma Song - OK Jannu
Pallo Latke - Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
Mere Rashke Qamar - Baadshaho
Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal
Nazm Nazm - Bareilly Ki Barfi