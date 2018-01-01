RadioandMusic
year ender |  01 Jan 2018

Top 10 Bollywood songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The year 2017 has been a great year for music; the year witnessed many recreations and original numbers that topped the charts. There were songs like Chalti Hain Kya 9 Se 12, Mere Rashke Qamar, Hawa Hawai, Tamma Tamma Again and many other such renditions that dominated the charts. Originals songs like Swag Se Swagat, Ghoomar, Hawayein were loved by the music lovers.

Such was the year 2017 for the music industry, where some songs topped and many flopped!

Radioandmusic brings to you Top 10 songs of 2017.

Swag Se Swagat- Tiger Zinda Hai

Tamma Tamma Again- Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani- Tumhari Sulu

Ghoomar- Padmavati

Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 - Judwaa 2

The Humma Song - OK Jannu

Pallo Latke - Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Mere Rashke Qamar - Baadshaho

Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal

Nazm Nazm - Bareilly Ki Barfi

