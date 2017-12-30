Top 10 Marathi songs of 2017

MUMBAI: In our nation other than Hindi and English, the music of various other languages like Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati is popular with the listeners. And, here we will be talking about Marathi songs.

Songs like Mala Ved Lagale, Tik Tik Vajate Dokyat, Zingaat and many others are not only popular with the Maharashtrians but they have a special place in the minds of the entire nation.

The year 2016 was all about Sairat, as music composer duo Ajay-Atul gave the Marathi music industry its biggest hit album. Zingaat, Yad Lagala, Atach Baya Ka Baavarla and Sairat Zala Ji were on the lips of one and all.

Similarly, Marathi music industry churned out some blockbusters in 2017. Let's have a look at the Marathi songs that trended.

Lagnalu – Boyz

Hrudayat Vaje Something- Ti Saddhya Kay Karte

Malhar- Zindagi VIRAT

FaFe Song - Faster Fene

Gavran Kombda- Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar

Jaanu Jaanu- Bhetali Tu Punha

Aga Aik Na- Muramba

Painjan- Zhala Bobhata

Man Shevantiche Phool- Baapjanma

Parikathechya Parya - Ti Sadhya Kay Karte

(Data source: 9X Jhakaas)